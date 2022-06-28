How did The Boys change Homelander and Soldier Boy's confrontation in Herogasm? Show vs comic's difference explored

The Boys Season 3 premiered its highly anticipated episode Herogasm just a few days back, and it truly packed in some of the craziest moments of the series. The episode, which saw the showdown between Soldier Boy and Homelander catered in a big way to audience expectations.

At the same time, it marked a considerable shift from its comic book counterpart. In the show, Soldier Boy and Homelander interact for the first time at Herogasm and instantly get into a fight. This is not the case in the comics, where the two characters meet at Herogasm every year.

Here, we take a closer look at how The Boys Season 3 changed the confrontation between Homelander and Soldier Boy in its Herogasm episode.

Soldier Boy meets Homelander: How The Boys Season 3 departed from the comic book's storyline

The Doctor @koluke2 this scene is why Homelander is one of the best comic book show villains.

Antony Starr is PERFECT this scene is why Homelander is one of the best comic book show villains.Antony Starr is PERFECT https://t.co/Fy1STkDTMs

Some context about what Herogasm exactly is, in both the comics and the show, will be useful here. There are differences in how they are portrayed in both the mediums, and we will first explore the version from the comics.

Herogasm in the comics is a Vought sponsored annual event that sees supes from everywhere travel to a remote island boasting a lavish resort, and filled with tropical beaches. Only, instead of simply indulging in sunbathing and sipping on drinks, the supes here are taking part in a massive orgy. As if that was not enough, the supes are allowed to do anything for a day, be it legal or illegal.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is left to believe that every year, Earth's mightiest superheroes are out there fighting some major threat. The reality of course, is much worse.

Evan @EvanDLee2 My favorite part of the new episode is when Homelander starts talking to Soldier Boy and he tells him how he's much more improved him, his lips starts to twitch and you can see his excitement. Like the man is absolutely unhinged and this fight will only drive him further down My favorite part of the new episode is when Homelander starts talking to Soldier Boy and he tells him how he's much more improved him, his lips starts to twitch and you can see his excitement. Like the man is absolutely unhinged and this fight will only drive him further down

While the concept in The Boys Season 3 is the same, it happens on a much smaller scale, and sees the event taking place in a mansion. It is over here that Homelander and Soldier Boy interact with each other for the first time.

With Butcher's pact still intact, Soldier Boy and Homelander instantly get into a fight that sees Billy and Hughie joining the skirmish as well.

X-Marauder @NosaXLegion I did not expect Homelander to be putting the work on Soldier Boy and Billy since he’s never really fought somehow close to his power level

#TheBoysTV #Herogasm This entire fight was soI did not expect Homelander to be putting the work on Soldier Boy and Billy since he’s never really fought somehow close to his power level This entire fight was so 🔥🔥🔥 I did not expect Homelander to be putting the work on Soldier Boy and Billy since he’s never really fought somehow close to his power level#TheBoysTV #Herogasm https://t.co/CaYGL1cYMx

In the comics, however, Soldier Boy and Homelander meet every year at Herogasm, where they partake in the orgy. Soldier Boy indulges in this so that he can get an in with the Seven, and be a new member of the superhero group.

The changes in the character of Soldier Boy in the comics vs. the show are quite significant, and The Boys Season 3 continues the trend of adding more spins on the already established ideas of this franchise.

Shaggy 🅿️ @nonceafterfive Not sure if I’ll ever be able to unsee what I’ve seen in #Herogasm but #TheBoys is the best superhero show ever created. The acting, the story, the parodies are all 10/10. #TheBoys TV knows it’s place and purpose better than any show ever created. Not sure if I’ll ever be able to unsee what I’ve seen in #Herogasm but #TheBoys is the best superhero show ever created. The acting, the story, the parodies are all 10/10. #TheBoysTV knows it’s place and purpose better than any show ever created. https://t.co/w44NyO32KQ

The fight between the two superhumans had fans stoked as well. After having Compound V, Billie and Hughie joined forces to help Soldier Boy defeat Homelander. However, Homelander escaped from the scene in the nick of time, leaving fans eagerly anticipating a second square off between the two in the remaining episodes.

New episodes of The Boys Season 3 arrive on Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

