Can Halothane defeat Homelander, like Soldier Boy? The Boys Season 3 theory explained

The most recent episode of The Boys showed us how dangerous Soldier Boy is, with his indestructible body and ability to debuff the powers of other supes. We have yet to witness an actual face-off between him and Homelander, but it's evident that it will be interesting to see the latter face someone as strong as him, if not more.

In the most recent episode, Hughie and Butcher teamed up with Soldier Boy to put an end to Homelander. And while their plan seems foolproof for now, there is a high chance of everything going wrong as the finale comes closer.

But The Boys may not blindly trust their new teammate after all. Maybe they have one last card up their sleeve, and perhaps it's Halothane.

Can The Boys defeat Homelander with Halothane?

THE BOYS @TheBoysTV This Friday, Butcher and Soldier Boy go on a nature walk. Butcher somehow makes it up steep hills in his untied boots. Soldier Boy tells tales from decades past. When they finish, they enjoy a cuppa tea before hittin the hay. This Friday, Butcher and Soldier Boy go on a nature walk. Butcher somehow makes it up steep hills in his untied boots. Soldier Boy tells tales from decades past. When they finish, they enjoy a cuppa tea before hittin the hay. https://t.co/GJXY55d66r

Soldier Boy was kept in Halothane by the Russians, who constantly experimented with him to see the extent of his powers. Halothane is a general anesthetic and hypnotic that, according to the show, can be used in a particular concentration to contain super-abled humans for long periods.

The experimentation also provided him with new abilities, making him even more indestructible in front of other supes, as he gained the ability to reverse the effects of Compound V.

While we still do not know how long the effects of his abilities can last on Homelander, as he is the most powerful being around, we can affirm that even a little bit of debuff is enough for every supe in The Seven to wage war on him.

JensenAcklesHair @AcklesHair #JensenAckles #SoldierBoy Who thinks these two are going to face off in the season finale? #TheBoys Who thinks these two are going to face off in the season finale? #TheBoys #JensenAckles #SoldierBoy https://t.co/LJgOVWkOxK

Soldier Boy's powers are the key to destroying or ending the powers of Homelander, which is why Butcher decided to team up with the former in the first place. However, after getting acquainted with the true colors of Soldier Boy, Butcher's judgment to replace one tyrant with another can blow up in his face.

It is probable that after defeating Homelander, Soldier Boy will become an even worse replacement of the original.

As shown in the recent episode, Soldier Boy was betrayed by his teammates, who made a deal with the Russians for free to get rid of him, making him and Homelander even more alike. This is because The Seven would do that to get rid of the latter any day.

We also witnessed the moment he got out of his pod and saw a world different from when he was alive. Soldier Boy scoffing in the name of new developments can make him even more sinister when he replaces Homelander as the world's most potent supe.

Soldier Boy was alive at a time when the world was ten times more prejudiced than it is now, if not more. And giving all the power in the world to a guy like that can be way more dangerous than it is now, making us think that by letting him out of the pod, The Boys have made a horrid mistake.

However, we know Billy Butcher by now, and it is safe to say that he might have a wild card up his sleeve if that happens. It is evident that Soldier Boy is more powerful than Homelander, and the latter can be trapped in Halothane for long, which means it may be possible that The Boys' entire plan revolves around trapping both of them in Halothane.

The Boys' third season is even more gruesome and better than the previous seasons. Fans, more than anything, are waiting for the final showdown between Homelander and Soldier Boy.

With the way the events are untangling, it is safe to say that it will be mind-boggling. The title of the latest episode read The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies, and with the way things are going, get ready to witness a whole new world in the next episode.

