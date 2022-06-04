What is Compound V24 in season 3 of The Boys and does it exist in the comics? Details explored

The Amazon Prime hit series, The Boys, has returned with an action-packed new season, which has introduced an exciting new compound that is not directly taken from the eponymous comic.

Fans of the show are already aware of the tainted Compound V that gives children superpowers. The series has also indicated that adults cannot take the mixture, as it is deadly for them. However, the brand new invention of the Compound V24 doesn't come with those limitations. It comes with an added benefit that may be a threat to the world.

Compound V24 is a mixture that gives any normal human being superpowers for twenty-four hours. Apart from its duration, what makes Compound V24 significantly different from Compound V, is its ability to be used on a person of any age. The drug is portrayed as readily available to use and can wreak havoc in the wrong hands.

The all-new compound has only recently been introduced on the show, with just Billy Butcher taking its full advantage and bearing a number of disadvantages. However, the show's story of Billy being superpowered is very different when it comes to comics, where Compound V is the only mixture on the market that provides people with superpowers, and isn't necessarily deadly.

Story continues below ad

Does Compound V24 exist in the comics?

While we know that the all-new invention of Compound V24 is going to be a very crucial component, we can't wait to find out its entire role in the series. The first two seasons of the series show that the team could not even think about going toe-to-toe with the supes, as opposed to the comics where they have always been ready for a fair fight.

Only time can tell if the mixture will lead the entire team to become aligned with their comic avatars, or if it will cause a fair fight between Homelander and Billy Butcher.

In the comics, by tweaking the original Compound V's usage, Butcher was able to gain temporary superpowers from the very beginning of his feud with the supes. Not only that, Billy also provided the mixture to the rest of the team, including Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother's Milk to prepare them for the upcoming battle.

Story continues below ad

Stan Edgar (Image via The Boys TV Series)

We were acquainted with Compound V24 early in the first episode of season three, when Stan Edgar is seen trying to sell the invention to the US military, and while the show hasn't fully explored the mixture, it is evident that it will be an essential element in the entire season.

Billy Butcher (Image via The Boys TV Series)

A hit series on Amazon Prime, The Boys has often gone down a different road than the comics and has added new characters like Ezekiel and Translucent, tweaked the details of many superheroes like The Deep and A-Train, and has changed several storylines at their will. Whatever they are doing, however, seems to be working pretty well with the fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far