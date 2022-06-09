How does Ms. Marvel get her powers in the comics? MCU origin difference explained

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 introduced us to Kamala Khan and her conservative family. The episode also created a base for fans worldwide. We got to see a relatable teenager named Kamala, who lives in Jersey and is a high school student. She only has one friend named Bruno, who is quite supportive and always stands by her side.

Kamala is a huge fan of Carol Denver's Captain America, and she keeps on fascinating superheroes. She loves doodling and holds a sketchbook with alien figures and superheroes drawn by her. Apart from this, the walls of her room are covered with posters of Superheroes.

While the live adaptation of Ms. Marvel is somewhat similar to its comic origins, there are several differences that only fans who have read her comic book are familiar with.

For instance, the way Kamala gets her powers in the show is entirely different from the one shown in the comics.

How does Ms. Marvel get her powers in MCU?

Kamala discovers her powers after wearing a mysterious bracelet (Image via Marvel)

MCU's Ms. Marvel idolizes Carol Dever's Captain Marvel just like her comic origins. One day, she receives a bracelet from her grandmother. Kamala's mother doesn't allow her to touch it, saying it was a piece of junk. However, she somehow manages to keep it.

In Episode 1 of the show, we saw Kamala and Bruno trying to convince her family to let her go to AvengerCon. However, the two failed miserably to convince her parents, so she finally eloped for a while to attend the event.

Kamala dressed up as Captain Marvel to participate in the costumed superhero contest at the event. To complement the costume, she wore her Grandmother's bracelet, and suddenly she felt a surge of something unusual in her body, and her eyes started glowing. She later discovered that she could release cosmic beams, make crystalized platforms, and enlarge her limbs while she released the cosmic.

How Ms. Marvel gets her powers in comics?

In comics, Kamala gets her powers after getting exposed to Mist (Image via Marvel)

The way Kamala discovers her powers in comics is way different from what has been shown in the MCU. In comics, she is a meta-human from the beginning, but she isn't aware of it. One day, while she was returning from AvengerCon, she found the entire Jersey City covered in Terrigen Mists; now she was there too. She saw a vision of three of her favorite Superheroes (Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Captain America) in an unconscious state.

Later, coming out of the fog, she realized that she had the power to stretch any part of her body whenever she wanted. Kamala can also grow as tall as a building. Besides these, she has a self-healing factor, allowing her to heal herself whenever she gets hurt physically.

Her dormant superhuman powers awakened in comics when she was exposed to the Terrigen Mists. However, it's unclear whether her MCU incarnation receives her powers through the bracelet or if she already had something inside her that woke when she wore the mysterious thing.

To learn more about it, watch the five remaining episodes released every Wednesday on Disney Plus until July 13, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far