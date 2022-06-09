Ms. Marvel Episode 1 Breakdown: Hawkeye, Djinn and more Easter Eggs explored

The highly anticipated TV show Ms. Marvel has dropped its first episode on Disney Plus. It's worth appreciating that the new MCU show took a different approach than many of the rest. Like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel introduced a new hero, but this time in the form of a 16-year-old teenager, Kamala Khan, who's still in high school.

Several things in the TV show are unique that the fans haven't seen before. For instance, Ms. Marvel is a superhero story with a more light-hearted setting. The show follows a girl who is a fan of the Avengers, especially Carol Denver's Captain Marvel. Interestingly, several Easter eggs and comic book references have been spotted in the very first episode. Let's look at some of them that will definitely grab your attention.

Exploring the Easter Eggs and comic book references spotted in Ms. Marvel

The Easter Eggs spotted in the recently dropped episode of Ms. Marvel are so tiny that they can be missed in the blink of an eye.

Note: Below, you will come across the spoilers of Ms. Marvel Episode 1

1) The premiere episode sees the show's co-creator's cameo

Ms. Marvel sees cameo of the show's co-creator (Image via Disney+)

In the first episode, Kamala Khan goes to the principal's office, where she meets Mr. Wilson. Interestingly, the character's name is an homage to the show's writer, G. Willow Wilson, who is known for re-launching Ms. Marvel comics in 2016.

2) The reference to Djinn

Armaan took the name of Djinn in a scene (Image via Disney +)

In the episode, we see Kamala and her brother Armaan chatting in the former's room. Before leaving, a statement from Armaan said, "You want me to turn off the lights, or are you still afraid of Djinn?" Kamala said in response, "I’m not 12 anymore."

Djinn is a mythological figure in Islam. We've seen a childish version of Djinn in Aladdin. However, in Marvel comics, Djinn was an ancient race who perished because of the Earth's climatic condition.

3) Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies also appeared in What If? (Image via Disney+)

We all know how popular Marvel Zombies have become since the release of What If. On top of that, a series called Marvel Zombies came out in 2006. We noticed a callback to the Marvel Zombies in the episode when Kamala was talking about Zombie Captain Marvel.

4) Tribute to Black Widow and Iron Man

Iron Man and Black Widow died in End Game (Image via Disney+)

Both Black Widow and Iron Man lost their lives in the Avengers Endgame movie. The TV show pays tribute to both the heroes in AvengerCon.

5) Asgard Pride

Asgard Pride is a reference to Valkyrie (Image via Disney+)

In the episode, we see a t-shirt saying the words, 'Asgard Pride,' and the text was written in Rainbow colors. So, it was clearly a reference to Valkyrie, who is presumably a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

6) Hawkeye

Hawkeye's art was spotted in Kamala's sketchbook (Image via Disney+)

Kamala's fanart included several superheroes and alien art, but the one piece that grabbed our attention depicted Hawkeye holding a bow and arrows. Another Easter egg related to Hawkeye was spotted when the name of the Executive Producer flashed in the credits. Suddenly a moving truck appeared, which had something written on it that read 'Trust A Bro Moving Company.'

Maybe Ms Marvel will deal with the Trust A Bro gang like the one in the Hawkeye movie

In Hawkeye, Trust A Bro Moving is a shell company that consists of track-suit wearing thugs, and the company is overseen by Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin.

