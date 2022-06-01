How did Marvel change Zombie Avengers from the comics in Disney Plus' What If...? : Future in MCU explored

Marvel has dedicated an entire episode to the Zombie Avengers in Disney Plus' What if...?. Most zombified storylines follow a few non-infected survivors fighting zombies to stay alive. However, this animated series shows the mighty Avengers as half-dead flesh eaters.

The zombies that appear in the MCU are undoubtedly dangerous, but when it comes to comic book Zombies, nothing can beat the fear factor they bring along. Here we'll discuss how comic book Zombies are different from Zombie Avengers, as seen on What if...?. So, let's deep dive into the post without wasting a second.

Zombie Captain America (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Zombies are more fearsome as compared to Zombie Avengers

The comic book Zombies are known to be coming from Earth-2149, where the cause of the virus was said to be an infected character arriving on the planet. However, the storyline of What if...? shows an entirely different pattern. The Disney Plus show sees Janet van Dyne getting exposed to Quantum disease during her time in the Quantum Realm. After transforming into a zombie, she infects her husband, Hank Pym, and after returning to the Earthly plane, the first one to come into contact with her is the Ant-Man. Starting with Ant-Man, all of America gets infected within a few hours. The mighty heroes of the Earth joined forces, but this time they couldn't do anything as they turned into zombies themselves.

Article continues below ad

In the MCU, the Zombies have been shown to have exceptional abilities and intelligence even after getting infected. For example, What If..? shows Zombie Doctor Strange casting spells and Zombie Scarlet Witch as powerful as her human form. Like in the MCU, the Zombies in comics are also aware of their surroundings in a way that no zombies could ever be.

The comic book Zombies are deadlier than the MCU ones (Image via Marvel)

In comics, the infected avengers did not lose their intelligence, but what made them more disastrous was their hunger for human flesh. For instance, infected Spider-Man couldn't control his hunger, so he attacked Mary Jane and Aunt May. Well, that's something we haven't seen in What If's Zombies episodes.

Article continues below ad

MCU zombies are said to be the ones at a galactic level, but the original comic book Zombies are nowhere less than the worst nightmares. That's because the comic versions can eat Galactus and everything on the planet. So, you could say that comic book zombies are powerful enough to defeat a cosmic entity, and the MCU's Zombies were nowhere close to being this powerful.

It's hard to deny that What If's Zombie Avengers paved the way for upcoming projects. For instance, after What If, we've seen zombies appearing in Disney Plus' Moon Knight. We also got a glimpse of Doctor Strange's Zombie version in the Multiverse of Madness.

The hype around Zombie Avengers motivated the Studios to announce a What If spin-off titled Marvel Zombies. The show will dive deeper into the zombie story, as the title suggests. However, there's no confirmed release window for the show yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far