From Hawkeye to Captain Marvel: 5 best Avengers from Marvel Comics based on their contribution to the team

In the Marvel comic book series as well as live-action movies, there are several members of the Avengers. These members come from different backgrounds and contribute something to the group.

While some Avengers flaunt an intellectual mindset, some lead the way with their raw strength. In short, every Avenger is unique in its own way. However, some of them dominate other members in terms of contribution, and this article will mention five such Avengers.

Exploring the best Avengers from Marvel Comics based on their contribution to the team

5) Hawkeye

Hawkeye does not hold any superpowers (Image via Marvel)

Hawkeye was first introduced as a supervillain in The Suspense Tales #57. He later joined the Avengers as a superhero. Despite having no superpowers, Hawkeye became one of the most valuable members of the iconic Superhero group.

What gives him a reputed position in the group is his proficiency in handling bows and arrows, which never misses the target. Also, since he doesn't have any superpowers, he keeps the rest of the group members grounded by showing that it's not necessary to have superpowers to fight against evil.

Hawkeye is really important when it comes to the groundwork. Since most superheroes are busy fighting the big guys, Hawkeye clears the ground by fighting the alien or enemy's army and saving ordinary people.

4) Hulk

Hulk's raw powers allow him to be a great Avenger (Image via Marvel)

After making his first appearance in 1962 on The Incredible Hulk, the fictional superhero joined the Avengers a year later. One cannot skip talking about the Hulk when talking about the strongest Avenger of all time. Hulk is so powerful that he can also fight Thor.

Moreover, the strength of Hulk can be seen when he easily knocks down the demigod, Loki, during his attack on Earth. Also, when Hulk once went on a rampage, the efforts of almost every Avenger were needed to stop him.

With other Avengers like Thor and Captain Marvel, Hulk contributes in terms of power. The rest of the group can count on Hulk to fight the biggest or the most powerful enemy without any help. So, without Bruce, the group would lack power, making them weak in front of the enemy.

Even though he was an important Avenger, he decided to leave the group when he had a few doubts, such as he wasn't sure that his powers could be trusted. However, he rejoined when Captain America asked him to lead the group in Avengers vs. X-Men.

3) Thor

Thor is undoubtedly one of the strongest Avengers of all time (Image via Marvel)

There's no doubt that Thor is one of the most potent Avengers created by Marvel. The God of Thunder is strong enough to beat Hulk, thanks to his enchanted hammer that grants him enhanced powers.

Thor is gifted with incredible stamina, durability, and invulnerability. Besides these, he also holds perfect hearing sense. For instance, he can even hear a minimal sound coming from a distant place. He can even control thunder, rain, and wind.

Honestly, Thor's immense power and his connection to other realms of the universe clearly make him one of the most dominant members of the Avengers. Similar to Hulk, Thor can single-handedly dominate a powerful enemy, which makes him an important part of the group.

2) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel's durability and high stamina is similar to Thor (Image via Marvel)

Carol Denver, aka Captain Marvel, was in great shape before Kree Soldier's DNA got mixed into hers. Kree's DNA allowed her to become a cosmic-powered superhero. Captain Marvel possesses agility, durability, and high stamina, similar to Thor.

Apart from these, she also has the potential to fly and is immune to any kind of poison or toxin. Moreover, she doesn't need any space suit to survive in space.

Not only this, Captain Marvel has numerous sets of powers that make her one of the best members of the group. For instance, she can set fire or create explosive blasts with her hands, and her seventh sense gives her flashes of the incidents that could be taking place in the future.

Captain Marvel has a long list of powerful abilities, and her support is always needed against big threats. She can also travel to other planets without any help, allowing her to go places where other Avengers can't. She is the Avenger that connects the group to other parts of the universe.

1) Iron Man

Iron Man /Tony Stark is the Avengers' founding member (Image via Marvel)

To win a battle, sometimes it is necessary to use brains along with physical strength and powers. Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, is the smartest Avenger ever introduced by Marvel. Tony has always been intrigued by new technologies and inventions and has always followed in the footsteps of his industrialist billionaire father.

In fact, Tony's suits were all his own innovations. He is also a founding member of the superhero group, and his genius mindset and money keep the group running.

Without Iron man, the group of superheroes wouldn't be where they are in terms of resources. Tony's technology is the most integral part of the Avengers. His tech allows the group to weaken enemy defenses, and in most cases, it's Iron Man's strategies that lead the rest of the group forward.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

