Top 5 DC Comics' supervillains of all time

In DC comics, fans have seen several supervillains. However, only a few of them are powerful enough to take down the members of the Justice League.

Each supervillain comes with different aims, but there’s one thing in common: all of them want to bring down the Justice League. There are some insanely powerful characters who can defeat all members of the Justice League with their supernatural or alien abilities. On the other hand, some villains use their minds to create chaos.

That said, with so many supervillains in the comics, it’s hard for several fans to pick the best ones. So, in this post, we've mentioned the five greatest supervillains that appear in DC comics.

Top 5 dangerous supervillains from the DC Universe

5) Scarecrow

Scarecrow is the sadist psychology professor (Image via DC)

Scarecrow, aka Jonathan Crane, is a psychology professor who likes to exploit the anxieties and fears of humans by using his psychological tactics. The character was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, and is said to be one of the perennial enemies of Batman.

He is not just a villainous character who commits any crime for wealth, in fact, he is a sadist who feels happy when fears of others get triggered. For this, Crane creates a fear toxin that he uses on superheroes and others to destroy them mentally. And Scarecrow’s ability to play with people’s minds makes him one of the biggest threats for Gotham.

4) Deathstroke

Deathstroke is a deadly assassin (Image via DC)

Deathstroke, or Slade Wilson, is a trained assassin who often goes against Teen Titans. Of course, the character was also seen fighting other characters such as Green Arrow and Batman. However, Wilson has a personal grudge against Dick Grayson, who worked with Batman as Robin and later became Nightwing.

Wilson spent most of his life serving in the United States Army, but his life went to hell after an experiment in the army. Apparently, the army tested an illegal drug on Wilson, which gave him great physical strength.

3) Reverse Flash

Reverse is considered to be one of the strongest enemies of Flash (Image via DC)

If you’re a fan of Flash, then you must have heard about the Reverse Flash. Interestingly, Reverse Flash is one of the biggest enemies of Flash, and he is everything opposite of what Barry Allen believes in. In the comics, there are several speedsters who take the “Reverse Flash” title, but the version that got most popular is definitely Eobard Thawne.

Of course, Reverse Flash also possesses superhuman speed and every other ability that we’ve seen in Flash. However, Eobard only wants to use his power to bring down Barry Allen. In some timelines, Reverse Flash kills Iris West to break Barry, and sometimes he even tries going back in time to prevent Barry from becoming the Flash. Honestly, Reverse Flash’s ability to manipulate timelines makes him one of the most powerful supervillains.

2) Darkseid

Darkseid have the ability to knock down Superman (Image via DC)

In DC, Superman is one of the most powerful characters, and well, if there’s someone who is powerful enough to defeat Superman, it’s Darkseid.

Darkseid is the tyrannical Lord of Apokolips who has only one goal, to reshape the entire universe to his liking. He wants to erase all hope from the universe, and for that, he tries to do everything in his power to get the anti-life equation.

This mysterious power would allow Darkseid to control every living being’s mind and will, and allow him to take control of the universe. So, Darkseid’s ultimate goal and his immense power surely makes him one of the greatest DC supervillains.

1) Joker

Joker is the funniest and most dangerous supervillain ever created (Image via DC)

If there’s one supervillain in DC that every fan loves, it's definitely the Joker. In fact, for some comic book fans, The Joker is one of the greatest and most complex characters that have ever been written.

In the comics and in the movies, Joker doesn’t possess any superhuman abilities. However, Joker’s evil and sadistic mindset is what makes him truly dangerous. The Joker is one of those characters who loves watching people in pain, especially Batman. He enjoys killing people and finds humor in others’ suffering.

Joker knows how to break good people, especially superheroes. And it's one reality, the psychopath supervillain turned Superman against humanity after killing his wife. So, The Joker is probably the only villain who doesn’t care about the consequences. In fact, he doesn’t even care about his life, and that’s why he is the most dangerous enemy of the Justice League.

