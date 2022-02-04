4 supervillains who could have replaced Riddler in the new Batman movie

The new Batman movie is just a couple of months shy of its release and DC fans all over the world can hardly wait. It's been a long wait for them as the last movie of the caped crusader came out eleven years ago in the form of The Dark Knight Rises.

Amidst all the hype and excitement, there has been a subtle debate over the fact that the director of the upcoming movie could have shortlisted another supervillain over the Riddler. Here is a list of the Batman supervillains who could have replaced him on the screen. Give it a read and let us know if you agree.

5 supervillains the new Batman movie could have casted

1) Scarecrow

Being one of the eeriest supervillains, Scarecrow could have easily replaced Riddler in the upcoming movie. Though the character had previous on-screen moments, we are yet to experience a movie where Scarecrow is the prime antagonist. Scarecrow AKA Jonathan Crane made on-screen appearances in the movie Batman Begins and the TV show Gotham.

2) The Court of Owls

Despite not being a single entity, The Court of Owls is a fascinating group of supervillains who could have always made it through to the new Batman movie. As a matter of fact, this evil group had very little on-screen presence in the past and rightfully demands more of it. In recent times, the TV show Gotham was the only instance where we got a glimpse of this amazing league of supervillains.

3) Deathstroke

One of the most powerful supervillains in the world of DC, the mighty Deathstroke is yet to have an on-screen face-off with Gotham's protector. The character was primarily seen in comic books and sometimes in TV shows but never in movies. The only cameo he got was during the final minutes of Justice League, where he met Lex Luthor.

4) Joker

Why not? Yes, we know that the clown prince of crime had several movie appearances in the past, but why not give him another shot. This larger-than-life anti-hero has proved to be a TRP booster, especially in recent years.

However, just like other DC fans, we too don't know if any of the supervillains you read about in the above section will have a cameo in the new Batman movie!

