Fortnite Batman Foundation comic reveals key unreleased details about future seasons

Zero Point x Batman comics are an interesting outlet to find out what is coming up next in Fortnite. The Batman/ Fortnite: Foundation #1 issue is out and players are getting a confusing insight into a world where Batman and Fortnite collide. As suggested by the name, Foundation is one of the protagonist characters in this series.

With the new Batman/ Fortnite: Foundation #1 comic, Fortnite players can also redeem a new skin, a classic DC collaboration with the Batman Who Laughs graphic novel.

The graphic novel deals with multiple versions of Batman from different realities and the havoc that ensues when the realities collide with another. Players are accustomed to the concept of multiple realities and it seems like the new comic has revealed an intel that most players were not expecting to be true.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead

Presence of multiple realities in Fortnite might be a hint for the future of the battle royale title

In the latest Batman/ Fortnite: Foundation #1 issue, Fortnite characters are seen trespassing on Gotham and they are met by Batman, Catwoman, Deathstroke and Harley Quinn.

The Foundation is one of the central characters of this story and the trailer shows him going up against Batman in hand-to-hand combat, after failing to answer the questions of the Caped Crusader.

The cover of the latest Batman/ Fortnite: Foundation #1 issue from the Zero Point x Batman comic series (Image via DC Comics)

The story also goes on to suggest multiple realities being present in Fortnite, drawing emphasis on the presence of multiple Zero Points. Zero Point is the mystical energy that controls reality and without it, the island and the existing looper reality becomes unstable.

This information has boggled a lot of fans who cannot add up how there are multiple Zero Points in Fortnite lore.

Infinite 🔻 @BeyondExternus //Comic Spoilers//So wait how many zero points are there??? This makes no senseThis comic takes place in s6 so the mothership isnt a plothole, but the zero point was on top of the Spire?? Don't understand how batman managed to access it if it was up there with the Foundation //Comic Spoilers//So wait how many zero points are there??? This makes no senseThis comic takes place in s6 so the mothership isnt a plothole, but the zero point was on top of the Spire?? Don't understand how batman managed to access it if it was up there with the Foundation

There is a lot more incoming as the comic series progresses, but this revelation is bound to bring up doubts in the minds of fans who like to geek out on Fortnite lore.

Readers will come across the entire Justice League in this issue. With Scott Snyder joining the creative team with this story, things are about to get spicy in the upcoming issues.

