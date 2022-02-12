Marvel announces new Thunderbolts team led by Hawkeye: All about the upcoming comic series ahead of its rumored MCU debut

On February 11, Marvel Comics announced a new comic-book run featuring the Thunderbolts with a new roster of members. Unlike the original team consisting of supervillains or antiheroes, the group's new lineup will only include superheroes.

The comic series is penned by Jim Zub, who previously wrote two volumes of the Thunderbolts comic series from 2016 to 2017. Zub, who only got to do 12 issues of his previous series, will be joined by artist Sean Izaakse for the new five-issue miniseries.

This upcoming comic run will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team, which first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #449 issue in January 1997.

In the official statement, Zub teased that the comic series would have:

"Big action and big fun, drama, comedy and, of course, a few twists befitting the team that always keeps readers on their toes. Sean's artwork has never looked better and he's bringing his incredible skills to bear on stunning comic pages and eye-catching designs for new characters we're adding to the mighty Marvel Universe."

What is known about Marvel's new Thunderbolts comic miniseries?

The new iteration of the six-part miniseries will be a continuation of the Devil's Reign and its aftermath. The series will be available from May. Led by Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, the new Thunderbolts team will include Spectrum (Monica Rambeau), America Chavez, Power Man (Victor Álvarez), Persuasion (Kara Killgrave), and newcomer Gutsen Glory.

The new character of Gutsen Glory is described as a cybernetically enhanced experienced soldier "seeking new glory!" Along with him, another mysterious character will be featured.

However, the name of the unidentified character is not yet known. As this unknown individual has only been featured in the cover art by David Nakayama, the humanoid creature would likely be a side character.

Powers of the new team members

Unlike the previous rosters of the Thunderbolts, the new iteration will have all superpowered members barring Clint Barton (Hawkeye).

1) Power Man

In Captain America and the Mighty Avengers #1, Víctor Álvarez, aka Power Man, was considered to be a gamma-level threat. His powers include extreme control over his Chi, which he can use to enhance his abilities.

Álvarez absorbed the Chi of 107 deceased people who gave him their knowledge and skills. This iteration of Power Man can also increase his strength, speed, size, density with Chi.

2) Spectrum

Monica Rambeau can transform into pure energy and control different spectrums of energy radiation. She can fly, turn invisible, shoot concentrated blasts of energy, and can also absorb energy.

The character had recently appeared in the live-action MCU series WandaVision.

3) America Chavez

Her powers include enhanced speed, super-strength, invulnerability, interdimensional travel, and time travel. She also has an ability that gives her cosmic awareness. Furthermore, Chavez can teleport and slow aging.

4) Persuasion

Kara Killgrave, aka Persuasion, is the daughter of Purple Man (Zebediah Killgrave). Persuasion's powers include mind control like her father and a limited range of telepathy, where she can sense people under her influence. However, her pheromones-based mind control can be blocked by physical barriers or distance.

5) Gutsen Glory

And a brand new character called GUTSEN GLORY, a '90's-nod cyber-soldier with a mysterious past!

Not much is known about this character, but his cybernetic enhancements likely give Gutsen Glory increased strength, speed, and durability.

While the new Thunderbolts team and the comic run are seemingly a celebration of the group's 25th anniversary, it remains to be seen if any of this storyline will make it to the MCU.

Multiple Marvel live-action projects have already teased several characters like Baron Zemo, US Agent, Abomination, Yelena Belova, and more. It would be interesting if Monica Rambeau follows this comic and joins the live-action Thunderbolts as well.

