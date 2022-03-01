3 Hulk smash moments that are pure fun

Dr. Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, is one of the Marvel universe's strongest and most powerful superheroes. He is green, huge, and can smash a car as if it were a toy.

Primarily known for his brutish activities where he pounces on his enemies with tremendous force, there have been occasions when his smashing was least called for, and the situation turned out to be comical. In this article, we will talk about a few instances where his signature smashing moves are fun to watch.

Hulk's epic smashing scenes, that are fun to watch

1) The Avengers (2012)

In the movie The Avengers, fans witnessed one of the most hilarious smashing scenes by the big green monster. The scene starts with Hawkeye shooting an arrow at Loki that causes him to crash into Stark Towers.

Just as he was trying to recollect himself from the crash, Hulk entered the scene and punched him against the wall. Despite finding himself in a difficult situation, Loki kept blabbering about how superior he was to all the Avengers. His speech was cut short as Hulk picked him up and started smashing him.

2) Hulk (2003)

Another funny moment when the green Avenger was in a smashing mood was in his solo movie, released back in 2003. In this movie, we find the green monster taking on four tanks at a time and smashing them to the ground.

However, what fans remember the most about the scene is how Hulk demolishes the tanks as if they were bugs. In one instance, he bent the nozzle of a tank as if it were made out of rubber. At another point, he was seen ripping apart a tank as if it was cardboard. Though the scene was action-packed, the way it was carried out was nothing but hilarious.

3) Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The last one on our list is from Thor: Ragnarok, which was released back in 2017. Here, he faces Thor, the God of Thunder, in a fighting arena. Though Thor was in no mood to fight his friend, things quickly changed when the green monster pounced on him.

The duo locked horns in fierce combat as Loki watched over from the gallery. Though Thor had his moments and was still eager to call off the fight, his opponent had other plans. The green monster surprisingly picked up Thor and started smashing him on the ground over and over again. Well, something that the viewers didn't see coming.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

