Top 5 Shapeshifters In Marvel Universe

In the Marvel Universe, fans have witnessed several great shapeshifting superheroes and supervillains who have left them mesmerized.

Shapeshifting is considered one of the most dangerous abilities that have been introduced in the world of comics. It is the ability to change one's shape into a human, animal, or non-living object.

Surprisingly, there are numerous shapeshifters in the Marvel Universe, and fans may want to know who's the best of them all. This article is a rundown of the top 5 shapeshifters in Marvel.

Marvel's best shapeshifters of all time

5) Bruce Banner/Hulk

After appearing in the 2008s The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner has been seen in nine movies. He is a fictional character in the MCU who Edward Norton initially enacted, and later, Mark Ruffalo was seen playing the role. Banner is popularly recognized by his alternative self, Hulk.

A reserved general physicist, Banner got transformed into Hulk after one of his experiments went wrong. The physicist turns to Hulk whenever his heart rate goes up to 200 BPM or if he senses any danger.

Bruce Banner turns into hulk whenever his anger level rises or heart beat goes up to 200 BPM (image via Marvel)

Bruce, of course, only features a single shape and size whenever he transforms. However, it’s hard to deny that Bruce’s ability to shapeshift into the Hulk within seconds is remarkable.

Along with the shapeshifting ability, he also possesses extreme superhuman speed and strength.

4) Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic has a great elastic ability (Image via Marvel/Youtube)

Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards is the one who created Fantastic Four. With the irradiation of cosmic rays, Richards was able to get the power of elasticity.

He is capable of transforming into any malleable state at will. Interestingly, he can even use his shapeshifting ability to protect himself from getting injured when attacked by his enemies.

Richards had been seen transforming into a ball and getting bounced back to the enemies in the comics. Moreover, he also turned into the shape of a trampoline or parachute to protect a teammate from falling from the building.

3) Mystique

Mystique can live life of other beings' permanently (image via Marvel/Youtube)

What makes Mystique a popular shapeshifter in the Marvel Universe is that she is not a typical shapeshifter who gets transformed temporarily. She can take the form of anyone and can live their life forever.

She doesn't just have the power to shapeshift, but she can also copy anyone's retina or fingerprints, which she can easily use to sabotage high-security systems.

Not much is known about how Mystique received these shapeshifting powers. But we know that she possesses an outstanding shape transforming potency since she first appeared in the 1920s on her first adventures.

2) Skrulls

Skrulls are good at taking over other's mind and voice (image via marvel/youtube)

Skrulls are the alien race shapeshifters that belong to Skrullos, the destroyed planet. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby made them, and the fictional species made its first appearance in the Fantastic Four.

They are involved in a constant battle with another race of aliens, known as the Kree. The fight between the two races often reaches Earth.

Every Skrull is good at shapeshifting, making it an easy task for them to take the form of other beings. Also, these humanoids can take over one's mind and voice. However, they are unable to copy superpowers. That's why superheroes identify them whenever they try to take the form of one of their mates.

1) Loki

Loki is one of the most powerful shapeshifters (image via marvel/ Youtube)

Loki is one of the most potent shapeshifters in the MCU. The God of Mischief mainly uses his shapeshifting ability to deceive others and get out of difficult situations.

Loki has been seen fooling Asgardians for days after taking on his father Odin's physical appearance in the movies. Also, we’ve all heard stories from Thor about how Loki took the form of a snake and tricked his brother when they were children.

Interestingly, Loki’s shapeshifting ability also allows him to create weapons or other items out of thin air. For instance, he created a dagger out of nothing when he tried to stab Thanos. Well, that’s all part of Loki’s incredible shapeshifting ability.

