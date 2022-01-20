Hawkeye budget explored ahead of 'Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye' premiere on Disney+

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on February 9, 2022. As anticipated, it will take the audience on an exhilarating journey behind-the-scenes of the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye, featuring lead stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Assembled can be considered an in-depth series designed in the style of a documentary. It explores the creation of both Marvel Studios’ theatrical releases and electrifying new shows.

Marvel Studios: 'Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye'

What is the docuseries Assembled?

Assembled, a cyclopedic series of specials that are designed in the style of a documentary, is currently streaming on Disney+. The fascinating docuseries records the thrilling process behind Marvel Studios’ new shows and and big-screen releases. It is an immersing detailed examination of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This "making of" special chronicles the journey of filmmakers and members of the cast and crew throughout the production of each movie or series, with never-seen-before on-set footage.

'Hawkeye': The long-envisioned Marvel Studios series

The Marvel Studios original series was launched on November 24, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Set in New York City post-blip, the series entails former Avenger Clint Barton, known as Hawkeye, who takes on a presumably simple mission of getting back to his loving family for Christmas. However, when a threatening hazard from his past unfolds, Hawkeye teams up with a 22-year-old skilful archer, Kate Bishop (who is also his biggest fan) to disentangle a felonious conspiracy.

'Hawkeye': Budget explored

Reportedly, the production budget of Hawkeye per episode is approximately $25 million. The series has six episodes collectively, therefore, the show costs $150 million in total. This figure is similar to the freshly launched MCU movies such as Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi. The budget is also in the same ballpark as Spider-Man: Far From Home which cost $160 million.

The measurement of success

As it is a series and not a theatrical release, its success will be measured differently. The streaming service will likely be recording its streaming numbers and scrutinizing social media engagement to figure out how well the Marvel Studios series was able to connect with viewers.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye, will be streaming on Disney+ from February 9, 2022 and readers can catch Marvel Studios' Hawkeye on Disney+ as well, which has been streaming since November 24, 2021.

