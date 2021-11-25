How many episodes does Hawkeye have? Airtime, release dates, and more

Marvel has finally dropped the first two episodes of Hawkeye on Disney+ after months of buildup. The latest MCU series focuses on the characters of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, as the former is likely to pass the torch the latter along with the title of Hawkeye.

The first two episodes showcase some brilliant action sequences full of hilarity and thrill, while the titular character is shown fighting with his demons. The second episode ended on a cliffhanger that left Hawkeye fans wanting more.

MCU's Hawkeye: Number of episodes, release dates, airtime, and more

A still from the trailer (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel broke its trend by releasing the first two episodes of Hawkeye on the premiere date, as each episode was expected to be telecast a week apart. However, the rest of the episodes are scheduled to drop every week.

How many episodes will Hawkeye have?

There will be six episodes (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The latest MCU series will have six episodes with a running time of 40 to 50 minutes each.

When will all episodes be released on Disney+?

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

As already mentioned, the first two episodes are already out on Disney+, and the rest will drop on the OTT platform every week.

Here's the complete schedule of Hawkeye:

Episode 1 - November 24 (already out)

November 24 (already out) Episode 2 - November 24 (already out)

November 24 (already out) Episode 3 - December 1

December 1 Episode 4 - December 8

December 8 Episode 5 - December 15

December 15 Episode 6 - December 22

Hence, each episode will come out every Wednesday until the finale. Viewers can expect airtime of 12:00 PM (PT) for each episode.

What happened in the first two episodes of Hawkeye?

Clint Barton is donning the role of mentor for Kate Bishop (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The series has already introduced many characters to the MCU, notably the new Hawkeye in Kate Bishop (portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jack Duquesne, the alter-ego of Swordsman (performed by Tony Dalton). The last moments of episode two also introduced a crucial MCU character, Echo, aka Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox).

Both episodes were relatively fast-paced, and the series seems binge-worthy with all the twists and turns it has showcased already. Many new introductions included various Easter eggs, callbacks, and more, along with the return of Clint Barton and his family. Readers can have a look at the complete breakdown of the first two episodes here.

