How many episodes will Hawkeye have? Release date, cast, and all you need to know about the upcoming Marvel series

Amid all the speculation about the new announcements and developments, Marvel has officially dropped the trailer for the upcoming Hawkeye. The one-minute and 52 seconds long trailer revealed sufficient plot details about the upcoming Disney+ series, which is arriving in November.
Many Easter eggs were part of the trailer, whether it was Captain America's stage show callback, Ronin's storyline, or Hawkeye's iconic jump off a skyscraper. The Marvel superhero series is all set to introduce Kate Bishop to the MCU, who is most likely to take the mantle of Hawkeye.
Hawkeye on Disney+: Everything about the upcoming MCU series
When will Hawkeye drop on Disney+?
Marvel has revealed that the upcoming series about MCU's best archer will be released on November 24, 2021. Disney+ will premiere each episode of Hawkeye on Wednesdays until the show's finale.
How many episodes will be there?
Hawkeye Season 1 is likely to have six episodes which will start premiering on November 24 and culminate on December 29.
Here's the expected schedule for the upcoming MCU series:
- Episode 1 - November 24
- Episode 2 - December 1
- Episode 3 - December 8
- Episode 4 - December 15
- Episode 5 - December 22
- Episode 6 - December 29
Hawkeye: Cast, characters, and plot
Cast and characters
- Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye
- Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye
- Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop
- Fra Fee as Kazi
- Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne
- Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo
- Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow
- Ben Sakamoto as Cooper Barton
- Ava Russo as Lila Batron
- Cade Woodward as Nathaniel Barton
- Brian d'Arcy James (in an undisclosed role)
In addition to that, Jolt, a golden retriever who goes by the username @jolt.of.genius on Instagram, will nail the role of Lucky the Pizza Dog.
What to expect from Hawkeye?
Hawkeye made his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame and played an important role while bringing everyone back. In the newly-released trailer, Barton is seen having some good family time with his children. However, the focus then shifts to Barton's past as Ronin before the blip.
He is forced into the Hawkeye suit after he spots a fake Ronin, who is Kate Bishop. The new duo then goes on an adventure after Hawkeye has to face the consequences of his past doings.
Also Read
The series also aims to pass the torch from Barton to Bishop.