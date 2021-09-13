How many episodes will Hawkeye have? Release date, cast, and all you need to know about the upcoming Marvel series

Amid all the speculation about the new announcements and developments, Marvel has officially dropped the trailer for the upcoming Hawkeye. The one-minute and 52 seconds long trailer revealed sufficient plot details about the upcoming Disney+ series, which is arriving in November.

Check out the all new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye, and start streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/BedNeruAiM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 13, 2021

Many Easter eggs were part of the trailer, whether it was Captain America's stage show callback, Ronin's storyline, or Hawkeye's iconic jump off a skyscraper. The Marvel superhero series is all set to introduce Kate Bishop to the MCU, who is most likely to take the mantle of Hawkeye.

Hawkeye on Disney+: Everything about the upcoming MCU series

When will Hawkeye drop on Disney+?

Premiere date (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel has revealed that the upcoming series about MCU's best archer will be released on November 24, 2021. Disney+ will premiere each episode of Hawkeye on Wednesdays until the show's finale.

How many episodes will be there?

Hawkeye: Schedule (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Hawkeye Season 1 is likely to have six episodes which will start premiering on November 24 and culminate on December 29.

Here's the expected schedule for the upcoming MCU series:

Episode 1 - November 24

Episode 2 - December 1

Episode 3 - December 8

Episode 4 - December 15

Episode 5 - December 22

Episode 6 - December 29

Hawkeye: Cast, characters, and plot

Clint Barton's alter-ego Ronin before the events of Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Cast and characters

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye

Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop

Fra Fee as Kazi

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow

Ben Sakamoto as Cooper Barton

Ava Russo as Lila Batron

Cade Woodward as Nathaniel Barton

Brian d'Arcy James (in an undisclosed role)

Jolt portrays Lucky the Pizza Dog (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

In addition to that, Jolt, a golden retriever who goes by the username @jolt.of.genius on Instagram, will nail the role of Lucky the Pizza Dog.

What to expect from Hawkeye?

Hailee Steinfeld is playing the role of Kate Bishop (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Hawkeye made his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame and played an important role while bringing everyone back. In the newly-released trailer, Barton is seen having some good family time with his children. However, the focus then shifts to Barton's past as Ronin before the blip.

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow. 🏹 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye, and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HArEGH2xSG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 13, 2021

He is forced into the Hawkeye suit after he spots a fake Ronin, who is Kate Bishop. The new duo then goes on an adventure after Hawkeye has to face the consequences of his past doings.

Also Read

The series also aims to pass the torch from Barton to Bishop.

Edited by Aditya Singh