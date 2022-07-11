Captain America 4: Everything we know so far

MCU's Captain America is returning with part 4 with a few notable changes. First and foremost is Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon. Sam will be picking up the shield of the First Avenger and taking on the role of the titular character, donning a suit with stars and stripes.

Many fans are interested in learning what will happen to the successor of Steve Rogers' Captain America following the occurrences of Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will enter a dramatically distinct universe, probably ten times as strange as the one that comes immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

It was recently announced that Nigerian-American director Julius Onah, renowned for movies such as The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce, will take on the project and plan Sam Wilson's next move as director. Onah has had a lengthy and impressive career in filmmaking. The director wrote and directed The Girl is in Trouble, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Although not much has been revealed about Captain America 4, here's everything that one needs to know after a series of significant announcements.

Falcon's Captain America 4 will mark the beginning of a new era

The Avengers: Endgame events led Chris Evans' Steve Rogers to give up his shield (and title), entrusting Mackie's Wilson, aka Falcon, with the responsibility of wielding the mantle and continuing the legacy of Captain America. This marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the fan-favorite, suited superhero.

The news was confirmed by Avengers star Evans a few days ago when he reportedly replied to a tweet by The Hollywood Reporter that pointed out the uncertainty of his return as the titular star. He addressed all speculations, saying:

"Sam Wilson is Captain America."

The tweet said:

"It is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica (though if the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off). Having stacked casts in solo outings is a key Marvel ingredient at this point."

Notably, the Lightyear star did not refute rumors that he might return, but he did mention something that viewers learned years ago that Rogers had given up the title of the legendary hero. Furthermore, in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, viewers witnessed Mackie's character finally embrace his destiny as the next Captain America after coming to grips with the magnitude of Steve's reputation.

A title card saying Captain America and the Winter Soldier appeared in the last episode's credits, proving that Sam had defeated his reservations and had completely taken on the role. However, fans are still holding on to the last few strands of hope that the former Cap might return to the franchise, even as it is a cameo appearance.

Other details about the fourth chapter of the franchise

The only cast member that has been confirmed is Anthony Mackie. Since both Emily VanCamp and Sebastian Stan had pivotal roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as earlier Captain America movies, fans believe that they will reprise their roles as the Winter Soldier and Sharon Carter, respectively, but no other cast members have been announced.

Surprisingly, while there has been no announcement on the movie's potential release date, it doesn't happen to be fans' main concern. Evans' potential return as Steve, aka the original Cap, is one of the most often asked queries, but sadly, there has been no official word on that as of yet.

Captain America @CaptainAmerica Whosoever holds this hammer..."Worthy" by the enigmatic Phase Runner and inspired by Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame" is now available as a limited edition lithograph and canvas: bit.ly/MArtvelSS Whosoever holds this hammer..."Worthy" by the enigmatic Phase Runner and inspired by Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame" is now available as a limited edition lithograph and canvas: bit.ly/MArtvelSS https://t.co/dZpMQDZiS4

Rogers merely retired and has not yet been struck out. So on the plus side, he could potentially make an appearance in a cameo or in an administrative position.

In an interview with ComicBook, the MCU star answered questions concerning his possible return to the franchise:

"That seems to be something people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to. It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

Stay tuned for more updates on MCU's upcoming blockbuster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far