10 best Captain America comics explored ahead of Steve Rogers' 104th birthday

Captain America has been the object of true inspiration and devotion for as long as fans can remember. He has saved, redeemed, and encouraged America tons of times, too many to count.

He is a symbol of patriotism and is so connected to his birthplace that even his birthday comes on July 4.

While there may be many great superheroes who inspire the fans day and night, Steve Rogers has no competition when it comes to being America's greatest superhero. So, in honor of the superhero's birthday and July 4, why don't we list his best comics to date?

Most loved Captain America comics

10) Man Out of Time

Rhinestone Cowboy Dallas @dallas_comics I take your “Cap would be a racist” hot take and raise you Captain America: Man out of Time I take your “Cap would be a racist” hot take and raise you Captain America: Man out of Time https://t.co/k5W0y2bXdZ

We got glimpses of Steve Rogers adjusting to the 21st Century after being frozen for 60 years in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, Man Out of Time does a fantastic job of diving deep into the amount of effort he makes and the difficulties he goes through to understand the new normal.

Everyone he knew is now on the brink of death or has already died, and everything he knew is either outdated or has become too modernized. The comic portrays the real personality of Steve Rogers fabulously, and fans love it for the same reason.

9) Secret Empire

Secret Empire makes us imagine the unimaginable. The comic's main plot revolves around Steve Rogers secretly being a puppet of Hydra from the beginning and setting an elaborate plan so the organization can eventually take control.

The comic gets very gritty, gloomy, and exceptionally dark at some points, and the likeability of the elements varies from issue to issue. Still, this run can be your favorite if you love drama as much as we do.

It also contains excellent characters such as Miles Morales, Black Widow, Deadpool, Hulk, and Iron Man, to mention the cherry on the top.

8) The Strange Death of Captain America

Gregory Litchfield @GregLitchfield Captain America (MAY1969) #113

While the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the world mourns, Hydra attacks in "The Strange Death of Captain America.” Script-Penciler Jim Steranko, Inker Tom Palmer: Near-perfect pulpy spy-action in Steranko’s swingin’-60s, cinematic style. 4.5/5 Captain America (MAY1969) #113While the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the world mourns, Hydra attacks in "The Strange Death of Captain America.” Script-Penciler Jim Steranko, Inker Tom Palmer: Near-perfect pulpy spy-action in Steranko’s swingin’-60s, cinematic style. 4.5/5 https://t.co/OhuBytgIu0

Fans who love Bucky Barnes almost as much as Steve Rogers, if not more, will love this run. The plot revolves around the assassination of Rogers in the fallout of the superhuman Civil War and all of his loved ones adjusting to a life without the mighty old Steve Rogers.

But a delightful twist added in this very imprint is Barnes becoming the new Captain America as Red Skull returns to spread chaos. The death of the original Cap becomes a national tragedy and a mystery that Barnes needs to solve before moving ahead.

However, the best part remains Barnes' transition as he takes the mantle of his best friend and idol while leaving his past trauma behind.

7) Coming of the Falcon

Coming of the Falcon, quite evidently, poses as the origin story of Sam Wilson, the Falcon we know and love. Not only does this run tells us the story of how Wilson became one of Steve Rogers' sidekick, but it also points to Rogers' most outstanding attribute, his ability to inspire others.

The run welcomes Sam Wilson as a part of the family and shows his true capacity as a superhero and possible successor to the mantle of Captain America. It goes without saying, but if you love Falcon as much as we do, you should check this out!

6) Batman and Captain America

jay @nabrielesbian sometimes i randomly remember the batman/captain america crossover and Wow sometimes i randomly remember the batman/captain america crossover and Wow https://t.co/l3tqDAOrxS

How can fans not admire a crossover between the two greatest superheroes, Batman and Captain America? How can we not love seeing Robin and Bucky, the two greatest sidekicks, work together?

The main plot swirls around the heroes combatting their greatest foes working together to destroy everything they know and love. Another reason to read this comic is Joker and Red Skull joining hands.

The imprint acts as a tribute to the golden age of comics and does a tremendous job of portraying the different ideals and processes of Bruce Wayne and Steve Rogers. Most of all, it is particularly famous for the scene where Joker freaks out when he realizes he has worked with a Nazi:

“I may be a criminal lunatic, but I’m an American criminal lunatic.”

5) The Death of the Red Skull

Several versions of the Red Skull have been, but this particular run makes Steve Rogers face his original foe. Containing a very logical and actual representation of both characters, the run goes through a series of events that make us understand every inkling behind their real personalities, especially Red Skull, in a flawless way.

The run is packed with action and adventure for fans who look forward to seeing Cap at his fittest. And also includes a lot of information about his history.

4) War and Remembrance

Comrade_Bullski @Comrade_Bullski In the extremely memorable "War and Remembrance" story arc in Captain America #253-255 by Roger Stern and John Byrne, Cap finally reconnected with an extremely aged Union Jack and elderly Spitfire and together they destroyed Baron Blood one last time. In the extremely memorable "War and Remembrance" story arc in Captain America #253-255 by Roger Stern and John Byrne, Cap finally reconnected with an extremely aged Union Jack and elderly Spitfire and together they destroyed Baron Blood one last time. https://t.co/plu19xyp77

War and Remembrance is a short but special run that sets Steve Rogers as a candidate for the presidency while untangling his real self and looking underneath the white, red, and blue.

The issues make Rogers fight with some of his most commendable foes, including Dragon Man, Baron Strucker, Machinesmith, Mr. Hyde, Batroc, and Baron Blood.

The run contains a lot of twists and turns and is jam-packed with beautiful adventures. However, the most unique element about it is that it was created almost a century ago and still holds its name as one of the best Captain America imprints.

3) Civil War

Every Marvel fan is acquainted with this very famous comic run, which also inspired an MCU movie. Civil War, to date, is considered a Marvel masterpiece, and rightfully so. After all, who could resist not witnessing a clash between two of Marvel's most beloved superheroes?

However, what makes the run stand out is its fantastic storytelling, making the fans empathize with both sides at war. Countless comics portray a battle between the selfless hero and the egocentric villain, but Civil War is a battle of opinions that makes a brother stand against a brother, and a friend stand against a friend.

2) Operation Rebirth

Considered one of the best Captain America comics, Operation Rebirth is a well-paced story portraying Steve Rogers' death due to the side effects of the Super Soldier serum. This is yet another comic where Captain America is on the brink of death. However, we assure you that this run is one of the best regardless of that.

It contains some unthinkable twists and turns, making the run hard to predict and dangerously fun. The imprint also has an unexpected team-up between Cap and Red Skull, which is the cherry on the top of the cake.

1) The Winter Soldier

Craig @CS11__ This Comic to Live Action Interaction was really cool to see



Loving This Ed Brubaker captain America run and The winter soldier is one of my favourite MCU movies so it only makes sense i’d enjoy the comic it’s inspired by This Comic to Live Action Interaction was really cool to see Loving This Ed Brubaker captain America run and The winter soldier is one of my favourite MCU movies so it only makes sense i’d enjoy the comic it’s inspired by https://t.co/E05pilzlet

Coming onto the best Captain America comic that inspired one of the best MCU movies, if not the absolute best, The Winter Soldier is genuinely packed with everything that a comic series needs to be the best in the game.

Bucky Barnes may have one of the most traumatic pasts in the entire Marvel Universe, but his past has made him the man he is today, and this run portrays everything about it flawlessly.

While an absolute treat for the fans of the Winter Soldier, the series makes fans who don't even know him properly fall in love with him. Many elements make the series stand out, but the best thing about the run is Steve Rogers' absolute devotion to reviving what's left of his Bucky inside of the Winter Soldier.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

