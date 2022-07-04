Who will win between MCU's Captain America & The Boys' Soldier Boy? Power levels explored

Soldier Boy has been the hottest topic to come out of The Boys Season 3. With Jensen Ackles portraying a totally sadistic, thirsty for revenge supe, fans have fallen in love with the character.

The total change of the character from the comics has paid off extremely well seeing the response to him, and people just can't get enough of him.

In Season 3 of The Boys, Soldier Boy is easily able to take on Homelander in a fight, and shows a great amount of strength. Soldier Boy is essentially a parody of Captain America. Now fans are wondering who would win a fight, if Captain America and Soldier Boy were ever to face off.

Let's take a look at who would win in a fight between Soldier Boy and Captain America, as both their power levels are explored.

Power level's between Soldier Boy from The Boys and MCU's Captain America explored

Soldier Boy

Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

One thing to know about Soldier Boy from The Boys Season 3 and the one from the comics is that both of them, personality wise, are very different. While Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3 is more of a "ready for a fight" kind of guy, the one in the comics is a cowardly bootlicker who will do his best to run away from a fight.

In the show, Soldier Boy was the leader of the superhero group Payback, and essentially one of the first people to have volunteered for Compound V. He is betrayed by his team and captured and kept in Russia. However, he is set free when The Boys go looking for a supe killing weapon and stumble upon him.

Soldier Boy has super strength and an invulnerability to him, which basically makes him one of the strongest supes out there. Decked out with a shield, he is bulletproof too and has shown that he can easily go toe-to-toe with Homelander. While his combat skills may sometimes be lacking, he can still pack in a punch.

Soldier Boy also has an additional superpower where he can leave out a blast that can turn anyone into dust. He can essentially burn out the Compound V inside a supe's body too, turning them into a normal human. He does have a weakness, though, where a fog-based compound can make him unconscious, but what that compound is, is still unknown.

Captain America

Chris Evans as Captain America (Image via Marvel Studios)

Portrayed by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America is one of the fan favorites to come out of the Avenger films. A scrawny man from Brooklyn, Steve Rogers volunteered for the Super Soldier program during World War II. With a serum being put into his body, he comes out as a new man with super strength and becomes Captain America.

The Super Soldier serum essentially turns Steve Rogers into a superhero with super strength and advanced healing. He can also achieve feats that a normal person wouldn't be able to achieve, like running fast and he does run really fast. He also has a shield made from Vibranium, one of the strongest metals on Earth, and he uses the shield to his complete advantage during combat.

Chris Evans as Captain America (Image via Marvel Studios)

Steve Rogers does have a bunch of weaknesses though. While he is essentially very strong, he isn't bulletproof and has even died in comics during fights. He struggled to defeat Tony Stark and has even been taken down very easily.

Who would win between Soldier Boy and Captain America?

Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Well, all signs point towards Soldier Boy of The Boys as of now. With him essentially being stronger and having a blast that could render anyone useless of their power, he is essentially wiping the floor with Steve Rogers.

However, if Captain America can figure out a fog-based compound that can take down Soldier Boy, it will definitely give him an edge in the fight. Seeing how agile and tactical he is in combat, he can cook up a plan easily.

Let's see if Soldier Boy's weakness is explored in the final episode of The Boys Season 3. You can check out the finale of The Boys Season 3 when it comes out on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

