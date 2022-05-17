Who is Soldier Boy? Exploring origins of Jensen Ackles' character following his debut in The Boys Season 3 trailer

Jensen Ackles is all set to debut as the highly anticipated hero Solider Boy in The Boys Season 3. Fans of the comics and the show have been waiting for him for a long time, and this new trailer gives viewers a closer look at him. With him rocking his iconic outfit and classic shield, Jensen looks great as the character.

Viewers knew it was going to be something spectacular when Jensen Ackles stepped into the role of Soldier Boy. Ackles has long had a devoted fan base, and his role in The Boys reunites him with Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke. So with that being said, let's take a look at exactly who Soldier Boy is.

Jensen Ackles steps into the role of Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3

Jensen Ackles as the character in The Boys Season 3 (Image via Amazon)

The best way to describe Soldier Boy is that he is a complete parody of Captain America. Many of the characters in The Boys are parodies of some of the biggest characters in comic books. For example, Homelander is that of Superman, A-Train is a parody of the Flash, in the same way Soldier is that of Captain America.

Soldier is the "elected" leader of the superhero team Payback. With him being a parody of Captain America, he has a pretty innocent and patriotic approach to whatever he does, but behind that layer of innocence lies something more.

Soldier Boy claims to have served in World War II in modern times, but according to Billy Butcher, the record proves otherwise. Soldier tried his best to join the Seven as well, but couldn't seem to get into it.

After being kidnapped by Billy Butcher, they held Soldier captive and tortured him for information. After being brutally beaten and not being able to get out, it was revealed on the comic cover that Soldier Boy died as his funeral is teased.

It was then further revealed that Soldier Boy was just a title and that there were already two others that existed before the current version of him.

Soldier has superhuman strength like every other character. With him being a parody of Captain America, he roams around with a shield all the time. Due to his enhanced strength and speed, he is able to dodge bullets and punches very easily. He is also an expert at hand-to-hand combat.

Jensen Ackles as the character in The Boys Season 3 (Image via Amazon)

Soldier's personality may best be described as someone who sucks up to everyone. If Captain America represents doing the right thing, Soldier represents cowardice. This is seen in the comics, when he commits mass murder in order to impress Homelander and join the Seven.

He also left behind his team Payback when he sensed they were about to lose the fight in the comics. He doesn't really care about anything but himself, and that explains his positionality in this universe of highly powered corrupt individuals.

In the TV series, Soldier is mentioned once during the second season as being one of the first people who had Compound V experimented on him. Set to make his debut for the first time in The Boys Season 3, his personality is reportedly going to be altered to fit the show's narrative.

Apparently, he is going to have an even worse personality than that of Homelander's. So anyone expecting a same-to-same adaptation of the comics might have to get their expectations in check.

In the new trailer, it's heavily implied that the Boys go after Soldier Boy to seek his help in taking down Homelander. At the end, you can see him shooting an energy beam from his body, implying that he has gained new abilities.

We aren't sure if Soldier Boy will indeed be killed off this season, although we did get glimpses of him being tied up in the original trailer. But anyways, to get the answers, we will have to tune in to watch The Boys Season 3 when it releases on June 3, 2022.

