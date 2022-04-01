5 best Indie comics everyone should read

In the last few years, indie comics have gained popularity as people have realized that it is not just Marvel and DC that dominate the market. There are a lot of good reads out there and people have started picking them up, and it is honestly great that people are reading more creator-owned comics.

Indie comics provide some really neat and unique stories that aren't always bound to some pre-existing characters. These stories allow the creators to do whatever they want, and for the better, we get some exceptionally well-written stories.

So with the widening horizons of Indie comics, let's take a look at five of the best indie comics that you can read right now.

5 best Indie comics inclue The Boys, Something is Killing the Children, Invincible and more

5) The Boys

The Boys comic cover (Image via Wildstorm Comics)

The Boys, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, has become quite popular over the last few years. The story follows a world where superheroes, referred to as 'supes', are absolutely corrupt behind their celebrity persona. So a squad known as "The Boys", led by Billy Butcher, get tangled up with the supes which lead to some really brutal confrontations.

The comic series in general does a great job at putting a fresh spin on superheroes and riffs on characters like Superman and Wonder Woman, and how they are commercialized in the real world. The comic series has gained popularity and new fandom today due to the TV series adaptation by Amazon Studios, which is set to premier its third season this year.

4) East of West

East of West comic cover (Image via Image Comics)

Jonathan Hickman puts out a great story with East of West. The story here follows a Civil War that has taken the world into a dystopian future and split the United States of America into factions. There are seven factions and things get pretty interesting.

The artwork in the story is amazing as it wonderfully compliments Hickman's writing. The comic series has 45 issues that will keep you hooked with its plot right from the start, and twists that will make you want to start the next issue immediately.

3) Invincible

Invincible comic cover (Image via Image Comics)

If there is one thing Robert Kirkman knows how to do perfectly, it is to make a really good comic. Invincible follows Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero on Earth, Omni-Man. The story chronicles Mark's journey of becoming a superhero and Omni-Man's evil plans.

#1 DIXON CIDER FAN @_claypot invincible is so goddamn good man. idk how the amazon adaptation will live up to the comic but its done good so far invincible is so goddamn good man. idk how the amazon adaptation will live up to the comic but its done good so far

The story is emotionally impactful in so many ways as the coming-of-age aspect of the story is well explored. Not to mention, Amazon Studios has done a great job of adapting this indie comic to the screen.

2) 100 Bullets

100 Bullets comic cover (Image via Vertigo Comics)

Brian Azzarello's amazing comic, 100 Bullets, is a mature story that should be read by everyone. It follows an Agent Graves as he goes around the world and offers to take revenge on behalf of people who have been wronged. His service includes offering people information on the target, a gun, and a 100 bullets that won't be traced back to them.

It's an indie comic that has some very heavy themes to it and talks about revenge in depth. We have seen the concept of revenge explored in many stories such as The Punisher, but never like this. With some really interesting character arcs, this is a story that should be on everyone's reading list.

1) Something is Killing the Children

Something is Killing the Children comic cover (Image via Boom! Studios)

James Tynion IV writes this absolute masterclass in horror where things get extremely dark. Children are dying, monsters are on about, and there is only one person who can stop them, Erica Slaughter. With a name like that, everyone should fear her.

Tiffany Smith @Tiffany54854884 💥Carol Anne Talks Comics!💥🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @AnneComics What’s the scariest comic you’ve ever read? What’s the scariest comic you’ve ever read? Even though, I don't read horror comics, and it's really hard to scare me, with something in the media (Jump-scares, and salad fingers not pending.) But one of the few that scared me, on the comics side is Something is killing the children. It's just so good. twitter.com/AnneComics/sta… Even though, I don't read horror comics, and it's really hard to scare me, with something in the media (Jump-scares, and salad fingers not pending.) But one of the few that scared me, on the comics side is Something is killing the children. It's just so good. twitter.com/AnneComics/sta… https://t.co/PiQJzwsDcb

If you love stories like Stranger Things, then this indie comic is for you. It really embraces the small town aspect of it, and runs with it wonderfully. Also a fair warning, things get pretty gory.

Edited by Somava Das