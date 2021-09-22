Serena Williams to star as Wonder Woman in new digital comic 'Serving Up Justice'

After making an appearance as Wonder Woman in a recent advertisement for American satellite service provider Direct TV, Serena Williams is all set to reprise the role of the iconic superhero for a new digital comic.

Published by Direct TV in partnership with DC Comics and design agency Critical Mass, the comic is titled 'Serving Up Justice: Featuring Serena Williams and Wonder Woman'.

DIRECTV @DIRECTV



Jump into the wondrous comic book adventure: #getyourTVtogether Name a more iconic duo than @SerenaWilliams and @DCWonderWoman Jump into the wondrous comic book adventure: direc.tv/comic Name a more iconic duo than @SerenaWilliams and @DCWonderWoman.



Jump into the wondrous comic book adventure: direc.tv/comic #getyourTVtogether https://t.co/vKU8mtZlXq

The series will be helmed by Amanda Deibert, a familiar name in the DC writers' room. The illustrations, coloring and lettering for the comics will be done by the trio of Cat Staggs, Dave McCaig and Josh Reed.

Serving Up Justice is scheduled to be released in four chapters. Direct TV recently released a short synopsis for the opening issue, which teased a multiverse featuring Serena Williams and an "alternate version" of the popular superhero character Wonder Woman.

"Serena Williams’ grand slam tournament turns into the competition of her lifetime when a sudden robot invasion interrupts the match. As she uses her tennis skills to try to protect innocent people from these overzealous invaders, she discovers a rift in the multiverse and someone who looks a lot like her… or an alternate version of Wonder Woman?" reads the summary of the comic's first chapter.

The first issue of Serving Up Justice: Featuring Serena Williams and Wonder Woman was released on Direct TV's website on September 21.

"I love the world of superheroes" - Serena Williams

Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking about the collaboration, Serena Williams said she has been a fan of comic books for a long time.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further added that she had a lot of fun conveying an "iconic character" in Wonder Woman in both digital and comic form.

Also Read

"I love the world of superheroes and first fell in love with that world through comic books. It’s a dream come true to be able to play Wonder Woman for DIRECTV,” Williams said. “I had so much fun conveying such an iconic character on-screen and in our very own comic book.”

Williams has been sidelined from tennis due to a series of injuries over the last few months. She last played a professional match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Edited by Arvind Sriram