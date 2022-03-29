5 most underrated Marvel Comics superheroes 

Several characters in Marvel comic books have become insanely popular in comics, including Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Spider-Man. However, it's hard to deny that numerous characters in comics are underrated.

These characters have incredible potential, and they all possess extraordinary powers and tactical minds. But for some reason, they didn't get the same attention as other characters in the comics. If you're wondering who these characters are, here's a list that you might like.

Note: This article is solely based on the views of the writer.

The Marvel comic book characters who deserve to be noticed

5) Falcon

Falcon was first introduced in Captain America #17 (Image via Marvel)

In Marvel comic books and movies, Falcon has always been considered a sidekick of Captain America. He is always presented as a helping hand to Steve Rogers, even though Falcon is a bright and exciting character. Falcon's tactical and military knowledge with powerful gear helped him win in difficult situations.

Falcon got into the limelight when he took on the Captain America title, which fans have recently seen in the MCU. But apart from that, there aren't many instances in which the Falcon shined. He is one of those characters who deserve more recognition from fans.

4) Monica Rambeau's Captain Marvel

Monica Rambeau made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (Image via Marvel)

The Marvel comic books have several characters who took on the title of Captain Marvel, including Monica Rambeau. Monica's version of the character is insanely powerful, and she possesses extraordinary powers such as faster than light speed, superhuman strength, and much more. In fact, at one point, she was one of the most influential members of the Avengers.

However, with time, Monica was pushed back from the spotlight, and other versions came forward. Genis, Mar Vell's son, also took the Captain America title, and his introduction was one of the main factors that threw Monica into the background.

3) Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider has a flaming skull (Image via Marvel)

Ghost Rider is one of the coolest yet underrated superheroes in Marvel comic books. The first character to take the title of Ghost Rider was Johnny Blaze, who sold his soul to Satan. After that, several characters became Ghost Riders, and each one had a different backstory. However, one thing was familiar with each version, they all had similar powers.

In comics, Ghost Rider's flesh is consumed with Hellfire, and because of that, he gets a flaming skull. The character becomes insanely powerful and almost impossible to kill with these powers. He can kill a person by using his guilt as a weapon, which is always thrilling to witness on-screen or in comics. And since it's Hellfire, Ghost Rider can access the darker realms.

Ghost Rider never got a good live-action adaptation despite being a fantastic character. Of course, Ghost Rider in Agents of Shield was terrific, but that version eventually got scrapped. So, to this day, Ghost Rider remains an underrated character.

2) Hercules

Hercules is a demigod (Image via Marvel)

As the name suggests, Hercules is based on a Greek mythological character in Marvel comic books. He is the son of the Greek God Zeus, making him a demigod. Of course, Hercules possesses immense strength, including superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and agility.

On top of that, Hercules can heal himself after taking some injuries, which makes him an immortal. Now, one would think that Hercules must be an influential character in comics with all these powers. You'd be disappointed to know that Hercules never got as popular as Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, or Captain America.

Several fans think Hercules never became an interesting character because he doesn't have many weaknesses. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that Hercules has so much potential, but he is still unnoticed by several fans.

1) Quicksilver

Quicksilver has the same powers as The Flash (Image via Marvel)

Quicksilver, or Pietro Maximoff, is the Flash of Marvel comic books, and he possesses similar powers. He can break every rule in physics by running faster than the speed of sound. However, Quicksilver isn't that popular in the comic book universe, unlike The Flash.

Of course, Quicksilver's story isn't as interesting as the Flash's, but he is underrated because of Scarlett Witch, Pietro's sister. Wanda always gets all the limelight when it comes to the mutant siblings. This is also true with the MCU.

In comic books and live-action, Wanda stayed at the forefront whenever there was a battle against a powerful enemy. Quicksilver has always remained in the background in Marvel comic books despite having great potential.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar