How to get Captain America shield signed by Chris Evans? Raffle ticket details and more 

The raffle benefiting the Northeast New York chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation features a specially designed Captain America shield with signatures from Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell.

Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all four actors have been seen wielding the famous emblem. Let's see how we can get our hands on this precious armor.

How to get Captain America shield: Raffle ticket details and more

Raffle Ticket Details

Raffle tickets are $25 individually or $100 for a set of five. The winner of the 25-inch shield with leather straps and a carrying case will be announced at the chapter's Spark Joy Gala on March 26. However, the winner is not required to attend.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter the drawing. To get the ticket, you can call 518-456-9474 or stop by the Make-A-Wish office at 3 Washington Square in Albany during business hours, Monday through Friday.

Callers will receive tickets by mail, whereas online sales are not permitted.

Why is the shield so unique?

Evans, Mackie, Stan, and Russell recently teamed up with Make-A-Wish Northeast New York to raffle off a custom-made shield with Captain America, the Winter Soldier, and US Agent emblems to help 'wish kids' fight severe diseases.

Each performer signed their area of the 25-inch shield, with Evans' name adorning the center star. The shield was donated to the area chapter by Sebastian Stan, who said in a statement:

“There are only six of these shields made and this is the only one with these signatures on it. It is unique in that perspective. There is no other one like it.”

More about the future of Steve Rogers in the MCU

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Mackie's Sam Wilson assumed the role by replacing Evans' Steve Rogers.

Jonathan Giraldo @termityu @ChrisEvans Captain America: The Winter Soldier It's the best, the Captain's way of fighting, the new uniform and his shield. The story, everything, is my favorite movie of the three. (Captain's best uniform) @ChrisEvans Captain America: The Winter Soldier It's the best, the Captain's way of fighting, the new uniform and his shield. The story, everything, is my favorite movie of the three. (Captain's best uniform) https://t.co/o3DGipgFMv

Russell joins the fray as a US Agent, another iteration of the hero, featured in the 2021 Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Stan continues to play Cap's trusted buddy Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier.

The saga is anticipated to continue with Marvel Studios' Captain America 4, which is presently in development.

Apart from Mackie's return and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson composing the script, there isn't much information about the new project available at this time.

Okiro @TheFirstOkiro Sam Wilson deserves to be seen as just as much of an integral character in the MCU as Steve Rogers was. Whoever directs Sam's Captain America film, I hope they understand that Sam Wilson deserves to be seen as just as much of an integral character in the MCU as Steve Rogers was. Whoever directs Sam's Captain America film, I hope they understand that https://t.co/6W2wMEK3uk

Marvel is yet to reveal the Captain America 4 release date, story details, or cast members.

Edited by Mayank Shete