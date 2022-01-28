Who is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans dating rumors explained

Chris Evans is rumored to be dating Alba Baptista as per the latest fan conspiracy theory. The duo sparked romance speculation after they followed each other on Instagram and liked a few of each other’s posts.

The Deux Moi podcast addressed the casual social media exchange between the pair and noted Evans made the first move to follow Baptista on Instagram.

🛸 @sashakryze When did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista become a thing? When did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista become a thing?

The podcast also said that Baptista was previously rumored to be in a relationship with Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo.

However, the hosts ruled out a possible romantic angle between Evans and the Portuguese actress due to their considerable age difference:

"She [Baptista] is supposedly dating Lucas. Maybe they broke up, and that's when she started following Chris. One of the cons to it is Chris is 40, and she is 24. He doesn't usually date 24-year-olds."

fiona @nonsequitur___ Alba Baptista and Chris Evans? wowowow Alba Baptista and Chris Evans? wowowow

Meanwhile, fans were quick to make theories about the rumored pair from the MCU actor’s recent Instagram video. Evans recently filmed a personal video for a Jewish Foundation School teacher and her eighth-grade students.

The video went viral after several eagle-eyed fans claimed the Captain America star filmed the video from the Four Seasons Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal. One user alleged Baptista spent the New Year holiday with Evans in America and the latter is currently in Portugal to visit the actress.

Lola @LStavick

his hotel I can give to u:4 Season Hotel Lisbon #AlbaBaptista Hi guys!I’m here just to tell y’all that things between Alba Baptista and Chris Evans is getting pretty serious,after she and her entourage came to America spend New Years with him, now he’s in LISBON!Evenhis hotel I can give to u:4 Season Hotel Lisbon #ChrisEvans Hi guys!I’m here just to tell y’all that things between Alba Baptista and Chris Evans is getting pretty serious,after she and her entourage came to America spend New Years with him, now he’s in LISBON!Evenhis hotel I can give to u:4 Season Hotel Lisbon #ChrisEvans #AlbaBaptista https://t.co/mq1waz6i18

Despite the ongoing rumors, all current speculation about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s equation is based on conspiracy theories and there is no proven evidence to support the claims.

Neither the stars nor any sources close to them have acknowledged the rumors at the time of writing.

Everything to know about Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress, known for playing Ava in 'Warrior Nun' (Image via Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Alba Baptista is a 24-year-old Portuguese actress best known for appearing in the Netflix series Warrior Nun. She was born on July 10, 1997 in Lisbon, Portugal. Alba reportedly speaks English, Spanish, French, and German alongside her native language.

The actress began her career in the entertainment industry after bagging a role in Simao Cayatte's short film Miami at the age of 16. She received the Best Actress Award at the Festival Iberico de Cine for her role in the film.

Baptista went on to gain further prominence after appearing in telenovelas and shows like A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criacao and Jogo Duplo. She also bagged roles in films like Caminhos Magnetykos, Equinocio, Patrick and Fatima.

The TV star received considerable acclaim for playing the role of Ava in Netflix’s Warrior Nun. This was also her first English-language project.

The artist appeared on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list and became one of the European Shooting Stars at Berlinale that same year.

Most recently, Baptista completed filming for her upcoming movie Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris alongside Isabelle Huppert and Lesley Manville.

