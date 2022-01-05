"He's literally a tap dancer": Fans defend Chris Evans after Gene Kelly casting divides opinions

According to Deadline, Lightyear star Chris Evans is rumored to play late acting legend Gene Kelly in an untitled film. Set in 1952, the project is reportedly based on Evans' own idea, and revolves around a 12-year-old working in the MGM backlot who finds an imaginary friend in Kelly.

The publication also reports that Chris Evans is set to produce the film with legendary scriptwriter John Logan, Knives Out director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman. Logan is also expected to write the script for the project.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Chris Evans has been cast as Gene Kelly in an untitled film based on an original idea from Chris Evans.



The film follows a boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with Gene Kelly.



Rian Johnson will produce.



(Source: Deadline) Chris Evans has been cast as Gene Kelly in an untitled film based on an original idea from Chris Evans. The film follows a boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with Gene Kelly.Rian Johnson will produce.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/DJqz7xlp0V

As per Deadline, there is no studio attached to this project as of yet. However, it is plausible that Amazon Studios, who acquired MGM last year, may be interested. Similarly, Netflix, who acquired the rights to the Knives Out sequels from Lionsgate, could also be in the running if Rian Johnson directs it. Disney could also throw their hat in the ring, considering Chris Evans' connection with the MCU and Pixar.

Questions raised about Chris Evans portraying Gene Kelly

News of Chris Evans being in talks to portray Gene Kelly in the untitled project has divided opinions online. While some are defending the potential decision, numerous others have expressed their doubts.

Several Twitter users also questioned Evans' ability to dance, as Kelly was a prolific tap dancer. This led the Captain America: The First Avenger star's fans to defend him by reminding others that the MCU actor is a tap dancer too.

Alex💙💙💙💙 @stormsiblingss @DiscussingFilm @evanscontent People asking if Chris can dance like he’s literally a tap dancer @DiscussingFilm @evanscontent People asking if Chris can dance like he’s literally a tap dancer https://t.co/afCo81eZH9

Andi Starling @AndiStarling @people Mmmmmm. Not sure 🤔. Is he a dancer? Like a trained dancer?! Gene Kelly was the GOAT. Chris is cute but needs to be freakin’ Baryshnikov to pull this off. It ain’t lip syncing. @people Mmmmmm. Not sure 🤔. Is he a dancer? Like a trained dancer?! Gene Kelly was the GOAT. Chris is cute but needs to be freakin’ Baryshnikov to pull this off. It ain’t lip syncing.

kass @kassneck Film Updates @FilmUpdates Chris Evans to play Gene Kelly in an upcoming untitled film.



Based on an original idea conceived by Evans. The film follows a 12 year old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 & begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Gene Kelly. Chris Evans to play Gene Kelly in an upcoming untitled film.Based on an original idea conceived by Evans. The film follows a 12 year old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 & begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Gene Kelly. https://t.co/UhRbtwuHYk gene kelly could do captain america but chris evans could never do don lockwood twitter.com/filmupdates/st… gene kelly could do captain america but chris evans could never do don lockwood twitter.com/filmupdates/st…

✨Fabulous!✨ @MsAartByHeart



The theatre kid in Chris who just loves singing and dancing is finally coming to shake the big screen, people. 🕺 🤩 Chris Evans playing the acting and dancing legend- Gene Kelly?!?The theatre kid in Chris who just loves singing and dancing is finally coming to shake the big screen, people. 🕺 Chris Evans playing the acting and dancing legend- Gene Kelly?!?The theatre kid in Chris who just loves singing and dancing is finally coming to shake the big screen, people. 🕺💙🤩😂 https://t.co/gdDTPG4BJQ

Bing @taibaisouth @FilmUpdates This is the worst thing happened to Gene Kelly. @FilmUpdates This is the worst thing happened to Gene Kelly.

A number of tweets also stressed that the late Kelly had reportedly been against a biopic on him (It must be noted that the upcoming project is likely not to be a biopic).

alex 🎞🖤 @james_mcavoys @DiscussingFilm too bad they’re ignoring his wishes 🖤 hope this movie never sees the light of day @DiscussingFilm too bad they’re ignoring his wishes 🖤 hope this movie never sees the light of day https://t.co/0U3EIRusI2

Gene Kelly's history with tap dancing

According to Gene Kelly's biography in the Library of Congress, the actor had been dancing since his mid-teens. He reportedly credited his brother Fred for having taught him to tap dance.

The biography also mentions that Gene Kelly had been involved with his mother's dancing school after graduating from college. The school was later renamed the "Gene Kelly Studios of Dance," where Kelly even taught at one of the branches.

Chris Evans admits his tap dancing isn't on par with Kelly, but he's "okay"

During a Wired Autocomplete interview while promoting his 2017 film Gifted with co-star McKenna Grace, Evans revealed that he knew how to tap dance. Later, during the film's promotional tour, Evans showcased his skills as a tap dancer on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

The 40-year-old actor also talked about this skill on Seth Meyers' show, where he said:

"I'm okay. I'm not going to sit here and say that I'm Gene Kelly, but I'm okay."

Also Read Article Continues below

Chris Evans also revealed that he received lessons on tap dancing from his mother.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee