'The Royal Treatment' takeaways: Where was the gorgeous Netflix movie filmed?

In Netflix's multiverse of romcoms, The Royal Treatment has made a glamorous entrance since January 20. This American romance, written by Holly Hester and directed by Rick Jacobson, follows Isabella, a fiery New York salon owner who accepts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work at a royal wedding in the fictional kingdom of Lavania.

She has no idea that she will form an instant bond with the groom, Prince Thomas of Lavania, who is ready to undergo an arranged marriage to fulfill his expected duties. Lavania's lavish set naturally aids in bringing this royal drama to life, so it's natural to wonder where The Royal Treatment was filmed.

Audiences have wondered about the production's remarkable filming locations since it premiered on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Thankfully, this beautiful, imaginary country exists in the real world.

'The Royal Treatment' was filmed in New Zealand

Dunedin (NZ) was the setting for The Royal Treatment. The city, located in the Otago region, presented the filmmakers with the ideal location for filming because the project required a castle.

The crew arrived at Larnach Castle, which was created by Robert Arthur Lawson and is a major tourist destination. It also has beautiful gardens that made the final cut, giving the image of a character engrossed by her royal surroundings.

While the exteriors assist in creating the idea that characters are traversing large castle estates, the interior sequences were shot at Olveston Historic Home, located at 42 Royal Terrace in Northern Dunedin.

Audiences who fall in love with the design and feel of the fictional town of Lavania will be overjoyed to find that it is open to visitors from all across the globe.

Other filming locations for the show

The Victorian Precinct on Harbor Street on Oamaru's South Hill and Vogel Street and Princes Street were added to the mix in the movie.

The story is set partially in New York City and partly in the imaginary country of Lavania. However, the crew did not film in New York City due to COVID. Instead, Vogel Street was created as a suburb of New York City.

While John Cavill's cinematography enthralled us as he transported us to the paradise of Lavania, it was Neville Stevenson's production design that brought the hamlet of Lavania to life. The film's principal photography began in late February 2021 and ended in late May.

