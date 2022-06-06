How many Spider-Man variants will appear in 'Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'? Theories explored

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) seems to be even more thrilling than its prequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The creators have confirmed the presence of various compelling versions of Spider-Man from different realities. While some of the versions are guaranteed to appear in the movie, such as Miguel O'Hara and Jessica Drew, some are left for the fans to speculate on.

All confirmed Spider-Man variants in Across the Spider-Verse

1) Miles Morales

We are all familiar with Miles Morales, the lead of the film. Miles made his first appearance on Into the Spider-Verse, and fans instantly fell in love with him. Inspired to fight the good fight after the tragic death of Peter Parker's Spider-Man at the hands of the Green Goblin, Miles steps in to be the protector of New York.

In Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man variants from different realities come to Miles' world to defeat Kingpin and save the multiverse. However, in the upcoming movie, the opposite seems to happen.

2) Gwen Stacy

Gwen Stacy, or Spider-Gwen, is one of the most famous Spider-Man variants among fans. Gwen was well-received by fans in Into the Spider-Verse, and we cannot wait to see what role she plays in Across the Spider-Verse. The character also plays the love interest of Miles Morales in the franchise. In the previous movie, things were left unfinished between the two, while fans very much wanted to see them take off.

3) Peter B. Parker

Fans cannot forget the spectacular performance by OG Spider-Man that we know and love, Peter B. Parker. Peter played a very crucial role in Into the Spider-Verse. As the most experienced and capable character in the entire lot, he acted as a leader and a role model.

The creators have confirmed that the hero will be coming back, and fans have already created numerous theories about the character's awaited appearance.

4) Miguel O'Hara

Fans who watched the end-credit scene in the first movie of the franchise must already know that Miguel O'Hara will be present in Across the Spider-Verse. The character not only appeared in the end credits but also in the first teaser released by the franchise.

Miguel O'Hara is Spider-Man from the Marvel 2099 continuity. He's a gifted Irish-Mexican geneticist residing in Nueva York (New York). The hero conducts several experiments on different people to imitate the powers of the initial Spider-Man (Peter Parker). But he becomes a victim of a similar accident in his lab that gave Peter his abilities, resulting in an all-new Spider-Man.

5) Jessica Drew

Jessica Drew, or Spider-Woman, is one of the most benevolent, brilliant, and mighty heroes in Spider-Verse. She has a remarkable set of powers that are, according to fans, even better than OG Spiderman's powers. The character got her powers when her father attempted to cure her Uranium reaction by injecting her with a serum made with the blood of several unique species of spiders.

The creators have confirmed that Jessica Drew will be appearing in Across the Spider-Verse. While we aren't sure if she will come from the same reality as Peter B. Parker, we are excited to see her debut in the franchise.

6) Takuya Yamashiro

Another character confirmed to appear in Across the Spider-Verse is Takuya Yamashiro. Famously known as the mighty Japanese Spider-Man, the character got his powers after a friendly alien from Planet Spider named Garia injected the hero with a spider extract to save his life. The character was introduced in a 1978 Japanese show called Spider-Man.

Takuya Yamashiro did appear in Spider-Verse Comics as an ally to Peter Parker. However, his role in the upcoming film hasn't been confirmed yet.

7) Pavitr Prabhakar

The famous Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, is rumored to be in Across the Spider-Verse. Fans became extremely excited to see Miles sliding across the Indian city of Mumbattan (a combination of Mumbai and Manhattan) with Miguel and started coming up with theories. There is a high chance that Pavitr will be in the movie as the hero's town is featured in the teaser itself.

The hero got his powers from a yogi who blessed him with a spider. While the extent of Pavitr's role hasn't been confirmed, fans are hoping that he gets a good amount of screen time.

Much like Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse is going to be a notable hit. The creators have given the fans a lot of expectations, and we don't think that they will disappoint. The film got delayed from October 2022 to June 2023, and even though we have to wait a year for the release, we're sure the movie is going to be worth the wait.

