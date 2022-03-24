What is Anthony Mackie's net worth? Marvel actor is reportedly building a film and TV studio on a 20-acre land

Anthony Mackie is a popular American actor who kicked off his acting career with 8 Mile (2002), a semi-biographical drama film. He was also awarded the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the LGBT drama Brother to Brother.

Although Mackie has acted in a plethora of blockbusters, the role that took him to the epitome of popularity is Falcon, a superhero from Marvel Comics. He played the character in several movies from the MCU timeline and recently also starred in a TV show called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

With all of these successes, he has finally decided to take a big step forward, where he intends to build a TV & film studio. Here in this article, we will talk more about it and also the net worth of this popular actor.

Anthony Mackie is reportedly building a Film & TV studio

Where is the studio coming up?

Interstate 10 Service Road at Read Boulevard, this is exactly where Anthony Mackie bought a 20 acre plot to build a TV and film studio. He always had a passion for producing and it seems like his dream is finally going to come true.

The upcoming studio will help the state of Louisiana build and expand a film and television industry that will give out opportunities for property acquisitions and development.

What are the politicians saying?

Mayor LaToya Cantrell @mayorcantrell



New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio!



This is INCREDIBLE !! ⚜️



The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bamNew Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio!This is INCREDIBLE !!⚜️The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam💥👏New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE !!💛⚜️The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! https://t.co/h0hlswdh1g

LaToya Cantrell, the current Mayor of New Orleans, seemed uber excited about this entire idea and couldn't help herself from expressing it on Twitter.

LaToya Cantrell is not the only eminent personality who is excited about this project. City Councilman Oliver Thomas is equally excited about the whole idea and he said,

“Years ago, we talked about us being Hollywood South. I think maybe we’re finally in a position to make it happen and for New Orleans East to be the foundation for that to happen,” ... “To have Captain America and his brand and his star power I think it helps to support all the other investments.”

Anthony Mackie's net worth

Now that someone is so ambitious about building his production unit, it can be expected that he has quite a bit of disposable income. As we conclude this article, let's check out Anthony Mackie’s net worth.

Mackie's net worth is 8 million dollars. His monthly income is more than $2,00,000 and he charges pretty high, and fairly so, for the movies and the TV shows he features in.

Edited by Sabika