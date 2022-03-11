What is Body Dysmorphia? Disorder explored as Sebastian Stan recalls weight loss nightmare for Pam & Tommy series

Sebastian Stan underwent a severe physical change to become Tommy Lee. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on March 9, 2022, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor discussed how he transformed into a rock star for Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy.

Stan had his own tale to tell about what it took to become one-half of the 1990s tabloid royal couple on the show, in which he emerged in nothing but a little thong, tatted and pierced up like the notorious Mötley Crüe drummer.

Body Dysmorphia and the toll it took on Sebastian Stan for the Hulu series

Sebastian Stan spent years bulking up in preparation for his role as comic book antihero Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier, in several major Marvel films.

Shedding a significant amount of that bulk to play the slender, lanky Lee was the most challenging physical challenge he has ever faced in his career.

Ahead of the series finale, he told EW:

"I was trying to lose weight and I still felt I didn't lose enough weight. And people were telling me I was crazy and going, 'You have body dysmorphia now' — which I always did anyway."

For those unaware, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition in which someone can't stop obsessing about one or more perceived flaws in their appearance, even if those supposed flaws are hardly apparent to others. However, those who suffer from it may avoid social interactions because they are embarrassed, ashamed, and worried about how they look.

Something similar happened to Sebastain as he claimed that it wasn't until the tattoos, piercings, and hair color were placed, and he stood next to co-star Lily James, who played Pamela Anderson, that he felt at ease in the part. He also began to observe how his new look was affecting his daily life.

"I was just running and trying to get 20,000 steps a day, and then I was fasting for 16 to 18 hours a day. And that definitely does something, especially if you're in traffic. But I'm proud of the whole thing."

Owing to the physical demands, Stan struggled for a long time to feel at ease with playing the part of Lee. Despite his initial reservations and continued feelings of discomfort, he doesn't regret taking on a role that forced him to change so much about himself.

He finally felt like he could play the part well when he saw himself as Lee, alongside James as Anderson.

All eight episodes of Pam & Tommy are now available on Hulu.

