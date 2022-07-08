What are Hercules' powers in Marvel Comics? Abilities explored amid MCU debut

Hercules has finally made his much-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Love and Thunder was an absolute roller coaster that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Right from the opening credits to the post-credit scenes, the theaters were roaring with Marvel fans.

In the post-credit scene, we see a wounded Zeus played by the famous Russell Crowe expressing his distaste for superheroes and how the gods are nothing but a mere joke to humans. It was later revealed that Zeus is speaking to his son Hercules. A gasp of shock aroused from the audience at the entry of the Greek Demigod.

Star of the Emmy Award-winning series Tedd Lasso, Brett Goldstein plays the role of the defender of Olympus. The actor dons a comic-accurate green and gold outfit and wields a Golden Mace, an iconic weapon identified with the character.

Since the character appeared on screen for a matter of seconds, little is known about his MCU origin, powers and allegiance. However, the comic book world has answers to all our queries.

Hercules and Thor’s rivalry is famous and the two are known to clash numerous times

While Hercules is hailed as the god of strength, the Lion of Olympus was once a mortal. Herakles was born to the Greek God Zeus and mortal Alcmena of ancient Greece. Zeus, known for his debauchery, tricked and seduced Alcmena by taking the form of her husband Amphitryon.

Hera, the wife of Zeus, grew envious of her husband’s affairs and to please her, Alcmena named her son Heracles or "Hera’s Glory." The good gesture didn’t appease Hera’s malice as the goddess summoned serpents to murder little Heracles. However, to everyone’s astonishment, the kid turned out to have divine strength just like his father. In fact, the infant strangled the snakes and baffled the gods.

Like other deities, Hercules is immortal. He showed immense endurance, super strength, and dexterity way beyond normal humans. Even while injured in combat, his super healing powers can cure his ailments in a matter of minutes. Furthermore, the Olympian was trained in advanced combat techniques by the Greek Gods. His weapon of choice, the golden mace, was forged by the god Hephaestus. The iconic weapon is made out of the infamous metal, Adamantium.

As Heracles grew old, tales of his strength spread across the kingdom. He even underwent the famous 12 labors and proved his competence to his father Zeus. Like his father, Heracles was a charmer and spent most of his time seducing women and drinking wine and ale. Zeus soon granted him a seat in Olympus and Heracles came to be known as the god of strength.

The Greek God was first introduced in Marvel comics in Young Allies #16 in May 1945, but made his full debut in Journey into Mystery Annual #1, June 1965, as he clashed with the prince of Asgard, Thor Odinson.

The two hot-headed gods got into a fight over crossing a narrow bridge. They took to arms as Hercules' Mace and Thor's Mjolnir collided against each other. The fight ended in a draw after Zeus intervened and pulled the two by their ears (metaphorically).

Thus began Hercules and Thor’s love-hate relationship and the two remained frenemies for centuries. However, the Greek deity always harbored respect for Thor. During the Civil War, he sided with Captain America’s Secret Avengers and battled Thor's Clone. He killed the clone with Thor’s hammer and quipped, “Thou art no Thor.” This came to be known as one of the most significant moments in the history of Marvel Comics.

