Exploring Zeus and Olympus' origins in Marvel comics as 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser features the Greek deity

The teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder showed us almost everything that Marvel fans wanted to see. We got Chris Hemsworth back in his original physique, we got to see the God of Thunder playing with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we got Jane Foster back as the goddess of thunder.

What we didn’t get to see was Christian Bale’s Gorr the God butcher and Russell Crowe’s Zeus in action. However, a quick glimpse of the Greek deity could be spotted wielding the golden lightning. This begs the question, what could be Zeus’s origin story in MCU? Let us dive into the world of comic books to find the answer.

The warring groups of Thor, Odin and Hercules, Zeus made peace for the greater good

The comic book origin of Zeus is partially similar to Greek Mythology. Zeus was the youngest child born to Titan Cronus and Rhea who defeated their father Ouranos and claimed the throne. Ouranos prophesized that Cronus would suffer the same fate as him when his children overthrow Cronus.

Fearing the prophecy, Cronus imprisoned his offspring Hades, Poseidon, Hera, Demeter, and Hestia in an underworld dimension called Tartarus.

However, Rhea secretly gave birth to Zeus in Greece. Cronus was unaware of his youngest son and ruled with an iron fist while Zeus grew up and swore revenge against his father. Zeus rescued his siblings from Tartarus and together they waged war against the Titans. The battle lasted for ten long years but Zeus’s army prevailed and emerged victorious.

Zeus established himself as the all-father and ruled the Olympians in a pocket dimension of Olympus. Zeus has many offspring like Hercules and Ares who had major contributions to the Marvel Comic book universe. Once, Norse God Thor was engaged in a deadly battle with Hercules when the all-father decided to make peace with Odin and the Asgardians and protect the earth.

Thor: Love and Thunder described Russell Crowe’s Zeus as a fun little cameo, which suggests that Love and Thunder will be his only appearance. The presence of God Butcher has also brought to light many theories stating that Zeus will be killed by Gorr. This means that MCU won't reveal the complex story of Zeus as mentioned in the comic book source.

Zeus’s palace in the teaser looks magnificent, however, no one is sure if the palace is in a pocket dimension just like comics or on an altogether different planet. It would be amazing to witness the God of Thunder and the God of Lightning battle each other, it would be equally amazing to watch Zeus act as a father figure to Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8th, 2022. The third installment of the film boasts a wonderful cast including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and many others.

