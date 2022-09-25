Where to buy Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti” shoes? Price and more details explored

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti," which was originally thought to be an experimental combination, is now fully revealed. The new approach offers a dramatic style on the classic sneaker and will join the late Virgil Abloh's ongoing Nike partnership.

The much-awaited Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Graffiti” rendition is expected to launch in the upcoming weeks. Although confirmed release dates for these shoes are still under wraps as of now, the collab’s exclusive offering will cost $185.

Readers are advised to sign on Nike’s official web page to get updates on the details of the shoe. The shoes will be available for purchase on Nike’s online stores and other partnering vendors.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Graffiti” shoes appear in white base with graffiti overlays

Virgil Abloh's association with Nike under his Off-White brand was in dire straits following his unfortunate death, and sneakerheads wondered about the fate of one of the most popular collaborations in sneaker history.

Fortunately, the duo had a ton more designs and color schemes in the works, as evidenced by the AF1 Mids and Blazer Lows that were already introduced earlier this year. Even the Green Spark Air Force 1 Low, which was teased in previous months, is yet to be released, alongside a pack of two Dunk Lows.

In addition to the "Pine Green" model that surfaced recently, a new "Graffiti" hue of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has also been disclosed by Nike.

The latest “Graffiti” sneaker has an all-white premium leather top with multicolored graffiti overlays that lands along the lateral midfoot. The pair have adopted these graffiti designs from the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that Virgil got his hands on.

The same unique features from previous Off-White collaborations as well as other Air Force 1 Mids are indeed evident on the uppers, with the addition of extra eyestays on the upper to accommodate an additional set of laces. The Helvetica text appears on the medial side, as well as the famed zip-tie in a semi-translucent shade.

Apparently, the lace loops, tongue flaps, and closure straps on the collar areas are all covered in white. Following this, the graffiti-style "AIR" inscription emerges on the tongue flaps, adding a splash of purple.

As stated before, the midfoot's translucent Nike Swoosh is covered in a purple graffiti design that has the "Off-White" lettering, along with the drawing of the Earth being clutched in two hands. Near the heel counter, the midsoles get a rippling makeover. These midsoles are accomplished with the widely acclaimed Air units underneath.

Rounding out the shoes are the spiky rubber outer sole units that complete the look and keep everything white.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti” which will reportedly drop in the next few weeks. With an expected price tag of $185 per pair, these limited-edition shoes will be sold via the Nike’s online store, alongside other partnering retail chains.

