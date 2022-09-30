Where to buy Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes? Release date and more details explored 

Cole Bennett’s renowned blog Lyrical Lemonade recently partnered with the Swoosh label for their collaborative take on the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette.

Bennett teased the first look of these co-designed low-top sneakers earlier this year, and they're finally ready for release in September. These Nike Air Force 1 Lows have classic crisp white uppers with Lyrical Lemonade embellishments.

The soon-to-be-released Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker edition is scheduled to hit the shelves on Thursday, September 29, 6.00 PM ET. These minimally crafted shoes will be sold by the online store of Lyrical Lemonade.

The Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes are available in classic white with yellow overlays

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Instagram/@colebennett)

Cole Bennett launched Lyrical Lemonade in 2013, a blog that focused on the Chicago rap scene and covered music videos, rap songs, personal interviews, and other topics. His passion for hip-hop inspired the creation of the blog.

Cole's blog exploded in the middle of the 2010s during the Soundcloud era of hip-hop, allowing him to produce music videos for some of the industry's biggest names and grow his social media following. Eventually, the artist's brand expanded beyond a blog.

Lyrical Lemonade created and sold its own merchandise after becoming popular. It even collaborated with Nike's Jordan Brand to develop the Aerospace 720 footwear edition, as well as a complementary apparel collection.

The collab’s description as mentioned by Lyrical Lemonade, reads:

“Whether walking to class or chasing down a dream, this shoe can be the first step on whatever journey is next. Think Deep, don’t sink. Just do it”

The newly designed Air Force 1 silhouette is straightforward. Although the majority of the uppers are made of white tumbled leather, which is used for both the toppings and the foundation of the footwear. This white base is accented with a signature midfoot Nike Swoosh that has been coated in the bright yellow tones of Lyrical Lemonade.

The heel tab embroidery is done in crisp white to keep things balanced, while the Nike branding accents on the tongue flaps are done in black. The Lyrical Lemonade logo appears on the white insole as well as the leather panels that cover the lateral heel. Finally, the white-on-white rubber midsole and outer sole unit complete the look.

The shoes will be delivered in collection-specific shoe boxes. These boxes have branding prints and color schemes from the Chicago-based blog as well as shoe company branding touches. The Nike "Just Do It" motto is rewritten on the underside of the lid as "Think deep, don't sink, just do it."

Don't forget to get your hands on these Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes, which will be available for purchase on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Fans can also expect them to arrive on the Nike’s SNKRS app sometime later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far