Where to buy Nike Air Max Penny 1 Faded Spruce colorway? Price and more details explored 

The Oregon-based activewear behemoth is making preparations for another new variant of its classic Nike Air Max Penny 1 silhouette. Dubbed “Faded Spruce,” this footwear edition will arrive with different layers of black elements that are embellished with teal jeweled swooshes.

The forthcoming Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Faded Spruce” iteration is all set to rock the footwear market later this year. Although the official drop dates are kept under wraps by Swoosh, these exclusive pairs will be offered by the e-commerce stores of Nike as well as some other authorized retail sellers. Each pair will cost $170.

Nike Air Max Penny 1 Faded Spruce shoe arrives in black overlays with teal swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Max Penny 1 Faded Spruce sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

While 2022 may not have been the best year for all Nike silhouettes, the enduring Nike Air Max Penny 1 surely has had a fantastic year. Earlier this year, the sneaker community has recorded “Home,” "Photon Dust," and “Orlando” colorways of the silhouette.

The Swoosh label not only presented individual colorways of Penny Hardaway’s legendary shoe but also gave it collaborative makeovers with the popular streetwear label Social Status. The two brands joined forces twice this year to add more fresh iterations of Air Max Penny 1 to their joint catalog.

All the previous drops of this shoe sold out as quickly as they landed on the shelves, notwithstanding lengthy delays. As sneakerheads were expecting more fresh iterations to arrive this year, the "Faded Spruce" colorway, which is scheduled to arrive at any point in the next few weeks, appeared on the internet.

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 features a classic, all-black uppers. The eponymous Faded Spruce, Anthracite, Dark Pony, and Coconut Milk hues are also employed to make them, in addition to black.

Sophisticated anthracite gray accents can be noticed all across the shoe, assisting to even out the black-based configuration. These sneakers are constructed using high-quality nubuck, premium suede, ballistic mesh, and leather.

The dark red suede lining that runs along the laterals of the uppers makes them look more interesting. The tongue flaps, executed perfectly with black elements, are embellished with reflective vertical swooshes. Also, Penny Hardaway’s instantly recognizable logo is embroidered on the back heel counter.

More branding accents appear on the dark teal insoles that are stamped with black Nike Air swoosh prints. All these detailings together contribute to the shoe's opulent appearance.

The translucent mudguard, jeweled Swoosh on the sides, and logos on the toe tops add a finishing touch to this footwear. The inner linings of these kicks are achieved in matching black tones.

Finalizing the esthetics are black sole units with a visible air unit towards the heel counters.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Faded Spruce” edition that will supposedly arrive later this fall season. With a fixed price of $170 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be offered by the online locations of Nike and other partnering vendors.

Readers are advised to sign up to the shoe company’s website for timely updates and more info on these Faded Spruce shoes.

