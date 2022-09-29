Where to buy Air Jordan 11 Low “Elephant Print” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Like other sneaker labels, Nike’s Jordan Brand is also gearing up for 2023. Most recently, an all-new Air Jordan 11 Low “Elephant Print” shoes appeared online that are scheduled for next summer. The shoe, which will make its official debut in 2023, is adorned with eponymous elephant prints.

The forthcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 Low “Elephant Print” variant is scheduled to arrive on April 1, 2023. These stylish designs will be offered in full family sizes, ranging from those for men and grade schoolers to those for pre-school kids and toddlers. While the former two are priced at $190 and $150 per pair, the latter two size options will cost $90 and $70 for each pair, in that order.

Nike’s Air Jordan 11 Low “Elephant Print” switches over classic patent leather overlays

Take a look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

While sneakerheads are thrilled about the upcoming sneaker releases of the ongoing year, Nike’s crown jewel, Jordan Brand, is already making preparations for next year. The sneaker community will be receiving many enticing designs and brand new colorways from various iconic silhouettes of the Jordan’s catalog.

So far, Air Jordan 5 “UNC,” Air Jordan 14 “Laney,” Air Jordan 1 High “Washed Heritage,” Air Jordan 2 “Neutral Grey,” Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam,” and more colorways of 2023 have surfaced on the internet. The latest entry to the list is the Air Jordan 11 Low “Elephant Print” shoes. Elephant prints, which are characteristic of Air Jordan 3, will now appear on the eleventh silhouette of the shoe company.

The distinctive patent leather design of Air Jordan 11 comes to mind whenever you think of it. They complement each other like carrots and peas. Since the Air Jordan 11 was initially retroed over 20 years ago, it has undergone several makeovers, including transitioning from snakeskin to velvet to suede.

The instantly recognizable print that was first featured on the Air Jordan 3 in 1988 serves as the motivation for the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Elephant Print" variant. The white-based upper of this low-top model is combined with cement gray elephant print instead of customary patent leather.

It will come in a UNC-like white, cement gray, and university blue color scheme. The Jumpman branding can be found all over, in addition to the subtle accents of University Blue. The white tongue areas are embroidered with tiny Jumpman logos in blue and are finally wrapped up with complimenting lace loops.

Rounding out the pair is a crisp white midsole that is encased in an icy blue translucent outer sole unit. Of course, the midsole is integrated with the original Air unit for comfort and traction.

In the summer of 2023, the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Elephant Print is scheduled to go on sale. It will be purchasable from Nike on the SNKRS app, as well as at a few select Jordan Brand stores across the globe, both offline and online. Depending upon varying sizes, the price of these pairs will range from $70 to $190.

In other related news, the similar elephant prints are also used to decorate the newly created Air Jordan 1 High silhouette. Dubbed “White Cement,” these footwear designs are also slated for release in the upcoming year. Early reports suggest that the shoe will arrive sometime during March of 2023.

