Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High Utility Neutral Olive colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s crown jewel, Jordan Brand, is ready to release another unique colorway for its legendary Air Jordan 1 High silhouette. The new variant, dubbed "Neutral Olive," will be available in sheeny fabric with an eponymous Olive and Steel Grey color palette.

The soon-to-be-released Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High Utility “Neutral Olive” variant is slated to hit the stores on Friday, October 7, 2022. These satiny high-tops will be sold by Nike’s online stores, alongside other partnering retail chains. Purchase them in men's sizes for $170 per pair.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High Utility will come in satiny finish with Neutral Olive overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 1 is without a doubt one of the greatest sneakers to ever emerge, standing alone as one of the finest shoes in the sneaker world. Despite its classic style and numerous colorways, Jordan Brand likes to shake things up and add new features to the nearly 40-year-old sneaker design.

Air Jordan 1 High Utility "Black" and "Quai 54" colorways debuted earlier in 2022, much to the delight of Jordanheads. Similarly styles like, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate has a platform vibe, whereas the Air Jordan 1 Utility has stash pockets fixed around the neck.

To capitalise on the success of the previous designs, the shoe company has created a brand new Neutral Olive Light Steel Grey colorway, which will be available in October of this year.

Instead of a traditional leather or suede construction, the shoe is made of canvas and materials that resemble satin, making it resistant to a variety of seasonal changes. While the majority of the uppers are covered in Olive Green and Steel Grey, touches of black and yellow add to the appeal of the sneakers.

Reflective Steel Grey textiles are used for the toe caps' radial perforations. These toe areas are surrounded by the aforementioned Olive green satiny fabrics. Next to the toe tops are all-black tongue flaps with Nike Air branding tags near the neck.

小言 @ko_go_to The Air Jordan 1 Utility "Neutral Olive" is a brand new colorway fitted for the fall season.



Air Jordan 1 Utility “Neutral Olive”

Color: Neutral Olive/Taxi-Light Steel Grey-Black

Style Code: DO8727-200

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Air Jordan 1 Utility "Neutral Olive"

Color: Neutral Olive/Taxi-Light Steel Grey-Black

Style Code: DO8727-200

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Price: $170

These pairs' uppers are further embellished with branding accents that appear along the midfoot in the form of a large Nike Swoosh, followed by the Air Jordan Wing logo, which is located along the collar. The black sockliners are distinguished by yellow insoles stamped with the Nike Air swoosh.

The functional heel pockets, which are made of similar olive tones, are highlighted on the back with bright yellow zippers and black branding tags.These detachable pouches are held together by black buckles.

The shoes are completed by the typical AJ1 crisp white midsoles, which are integrated with Air units. It should be noted that these midsoles are combined with black rubber outer sole units for this particular design.

Save the date for the release of the AJ1 High Utility "Neutral Olive." Nike and a few select Jordan Brand retail outlets will release these pairs both online and in-store on Friday, October 7, 2022. The shoes will be available in men's sizes and will retail for $170.

