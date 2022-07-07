5 best Nike Air Jordan 1 High collabs of all time

Nike released its iconic Air Jordan 1 sneakers as a basketball kick back in 1985. The product, which was released as just another footwear line, went onto become much more and shaped the sneaker culture as we know it.

Nike's AJ1 first debuted in a high-cut silhouette and were sported by Michael Jordan in the NBA All-Star game. The shoes were released in a bred colorway featuring compressed air pockets, ankle support on the heel, and overlays on the toe.

AJ1's were the debut signature shoe for star NBA player Michael Jordan. They have reached the height of popularity and have become prevalent in a number of great collaborations over the years. These collaborations are some of the rarest and most expensive pairs in the market.

The collaborative partners list includes Dior, Off-White, Eminem, Travis Scott, Union LA, Fragments, and others. So, here we have listed five of the best Air Jordan 1 High collabs of all time.

Top 5 Air Jordan 1 High collaborations of all time which one cannot miss

1) Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1

Jordan and Dior collaborated to reimagine AJ1 highs and lows silhouette. The highs were made in a limited number of units of 8500 pieces. The collaboration marked the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan silhouette. The sneakers made their way into the eyes of the public at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show in Miami.

The shoes come dressed in sail/wolf gray/photon dust/white color scheme and are constructed out of Dior's premium leather materials. Dior's iconic oblique monogram pattern makes its way on the sneakers with a feature over swooshes, whose edges are covered and hand-painted in white.

This collaborative shoe marked the Jordan brand's first collaboration with a luxury high-end legacy fashion brand. The limited number of produced units made the pair much more desirable for the sneakerheads.

Each of these shoes came numbered from 1 to 8500. The label merged their signature with a co-branded logo, dubbed Air Dior, which came branded over the silver hangtag. More branding comes with the addition of the iconic wing logo and Dior branded tongue tags.

The shoes were released for a retail price of $2200 on Dior and SNKRS on June 25, 2020.

2) Nike x Off White Air Jordan 1 Retro High University Blue

Nike x Off White Air Jordan 1 Retro High University Blue (Image via StockX)

Off-White's collaboration with Nike and the Jordan brand has always proven to be iconic. One such collaboration was for a reimagined Air Jordan 1 silhouette in University Blue, aka UNC colorway.

The sneakers were first unveiled at the Met Gala as part of Virgil Abloh's outfit. At the Met Gala, Abloh wore a clean all-white Louis Vuitton suit, that he paired with a pair of powder blue sneakers.

The sneakers are inspired by the original UNC colorway of the Air Jordans. The pair's uppers are constructed out of leather materials in a white base and the overlays are dressed in powder blue color. The sneakers have pops of orange hues that are featured throughout the shoes.

The "AIR" lettering, which is significant in off-white collaborations, can be seen over at the pure white midsoles. Meanwhile, the iconic wings and basketball logo can be seen over the at the lateral ankle overlay.

The Off-White Air Jordan sneakers were officially released on June 18, 2018 for a retail price of $190.

3) Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High Freeze Out

The Jordan brand collaborated with the Trophy Room label, which was a reimagination of the previously debuted Air Jordan 1 Chicago. The Air Jordan 1 silhouette of the collaborative sneakers is dressed in a White/Sail/Varsity Red/Black color scheme.

The sneakers' upper is constructed out of leather material, dressed in pure white. The white leather base contrasts with the red overlays accentuated over the base, which are painted in a glittery finish to add a flair to the sneakers. The white leather base is given a red-colored exposed stitching technique to add contrast.

The tread and outsoles are given more prominence with the addition of blue and red stars underneath.The iconic swooshes at the ankles are clad in black colored hits.

The most prominent feature is seen embroidered on the interiors of the ankles. This pays homage to NBA player Michael Jordan, whose fellow players had allegedly tried to shun him out of the All-Star games. The interiors of the ankles features a "Rumor has it..." embroidery.

The sneakers were released on February 10, 2021 for a retail price of $190.

4) Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG Black Toe

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG Black Toe (Image via Nike)

The Nike and Jordan brands collaborated with Chris Gibbs for two pairs of Air Jordan 1 Retro High Union Los Angeles pairs in Black Toe and Storm Blue Toe colorway. The unique AJ1 comes contructed in leather in the white color and is accented with red and black colors. The iconic swoosh is dressed in black.

The original colorway of Air Jordan 1 was inculcated with elements of 90s streetwear fashion, which drew incredible attention from the sneakerheads. In a press release made by Nike, Gibbs said in an interview:

"We’re referencing an era, late ’80s early ’90s. The Jordan stuff I wear now is like if I go to a vintage market and I find some really old stuff that’s kind of patinaed or weathered in. To me, the vintage nature of it allows you to kind of wear it outside of its intended purpose.”

The sneakers feature exposed padding and yellowed midsoles to add to the vintage aesthetic. The upper is constructed with distressed leather. The White/Black/Varsity Red/Grey colorway was released on SNKRS in North America, Greater China, and EMEA on November 24, 2018 for a retail price of $190.

5) Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High (Image via StockX)

Travis Scott x Fragment x Jordan brand collaborated for a reitertation of the AJ1 High silhouette. The triad collaborated for a pair that was clad in a black/sail/military blue/shy pink color scheme. The AJ1 pair's upper is constructed out of leather materials in white. This contrasts with ankle flaps, heel counters, toe boxes, and rubber outsoles, which are dressed in military blue.

The iconic Travis Scott's reverse swooshes were added to the lateral side, while clad in a black hue. The shoes also feature a "Cactus Jack" lettering branding over the tongues alongside the "Nike Air". The rear of the sneakers features a distorted emoji face on the heel of the left pair, whereas the right pair features Fragment's Hiroshi Fujiwara's iconic Lightning Bolt motif.

The triad's collaborative sneakers were released on SNKRS on July 29, 2021 for a retail price of $200.

