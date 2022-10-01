5 Nike Dunk Low releases of October 2022 

Since Nike Dunk's 1985 hardwood debut, it has always been one of the most popular silhouettes of the Swoosh label. The model was designed to portray the lively passion and intensity of collegiate basketball, but it rapidly came to represent the strong sense of team spirit.

Apart from the court, Nike Dunks has become a streetwear mainstay over the years. The design of these shoes not only evokes attitude, but they are at ease in any setting, whether it’s court-side or for an everyday grind.

Therefore, each year, the Swoosh label floods the sneaker market with many new makeovers of the silhouette. Nike constantly releases them in high, mid, and low variants with classic esthetics and contemporary tweaks.

The Nike Dunk Low catalog will receive additional interesting colorways in October 2022, as we have witnessed in many new color schemes in previous months. Here, we've compiled information on the five best Nike Dunk Lows that will be available this month, including their pricing details.

Five much-awaited Nike Dunk Lows scheduled for October 2022

1) SB Dunk Low “Dodgers”

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The long-delayed Nike SB Dunk Low “Dodgers” colorway is paving its way to the sneaker market on October 1, 2022, at 7.30 pm. With a retail price of $120, these low-tops will be purchasable from the retail locations of Nike and other partnering vendors.

The description of the “Dodgers” variant on the website reads:

“Major league throwback = style that sticks. Celebrating the timeless appeal of baseball uniforms with color blocking and nostalgic details, the Nike SB Dunk delivers a dash of sport-inspired irreverence every time you land a trick.”

The approaching SB Dunk Low "Dodgers" includes a body of white leather, a tongue label, and a heel counter in the trademark Dodger blue suede. The exposed stitching surrounding the Swoosh pays homage to the stitching encountered on MLB jerseys, while the gum sole features a bubble gum pink blotch on the right shoe in keeping with previous MLB SB Dunk offerings.

With palms and mountain sides embroidered behind the tongue, Dodger Stadium's location on a hill and Los Angeles' native flora are also acknowledged.

2) Dunk Low WMNS “Peach Cream”

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low “Peach Cream” iteration will hit the shelves on October 8, 2022. These soft-toned Lows will be sold via the Nike’s SNKRS app and some other select retailers for $110 per pair.

The company will follow it up with a second women's-only colorway in its customary two-tone color-blocking design made from a base of gray leather with peach-flavored overlays. The design also includes the iconic Nike Swooshes on each side, Nike-branded tongue tabs, and stitched "NIKE" lettering on the heel. As the final touch, the uppers are set on a gray and orange rubber sole unit.

3) Dunk Low “Wolf Grey and Pure Platinum”

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a tonal makeup, the Nike Dunk Low “Wolf Grey and Pure Platinum” rendition will drop on October 15, 2022, at 7.30 pm. These shoes will be offered for $160 per pair via the e-commerce stores of Nike’s SNKRS and other select retail shops.

The description of this Wolf Grey Dunk Low on the brand’s web page reads:

“Formal to casual? No problem. Accommodate your go-anywhere mentality in this timeless take on the Dunk Low. Tailored to match your grey suit, but versatile enough to sport with shorts and a Tee, the hoops original goes premium with crisp, Wolf Grey leather.”

The silhouette is dominated by panels fashioned from a combination of leather and nubuck, as well as distinct white and gray tones. The eponymous wolf gray nubuck complements the pure platinum perforated toe top, midfoot panel, and collar on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel overlays.

A pair of tan leather laces that run up the nubuck-covered tongue leads to a leather tongue tag bearing the Nike logo that is fastened at the top with blue thread.

An accent of blue that matches the leather insole and the thread holding the tongue tag to the sneaker is added to the white leather Nike Swoosh along the midfoot. Although many of the elements are covered in leather, the sockliner is still made of white mesh, much like the classic.

Rounding out the pair is a gray midsole that is united with a clear, frosty rubber outer sole unit.

4) Dunk Low “Gym Red”

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As Nike continues to release new Dunk Low variants, the hype surrounding these sneakers intensifies. The next Nike model comes in the "Gym Red" colorblocking, which has featured on several other Jordan and Nike models in the past.

This classic makeup will now appear on Dunk Low, which will be purchasable on October 19, 2022, at 7.30 pm. Both Nike and a slew of select retail outlets will sell these footwear pieces.

The description of the "Gym Red" colorway on Swoosh's official web page reads:

“Recognising the Dunk's roots as the top-ranking university-team sneaker, the "Be True To Your School" pack looks to the original ad campaign for inspiration. Colours represent top-flight universities, while design details give throwback hoops flair. Show off your school spirit with this beloved colourway that pairs Gym Red overlays and outsole with white underlays.”

The white base of the Nike Dunk Low "Gym Red" is complemented with gym red on the overlays, toe boxes, and eyelets. The university gold branding accents that appear both on the tongue flap and heel counter is a major highlight of the sneaker. Lastly, a crisp white midsole is banded together with a red rubber outer sole unit to complete the shoe.

5) Dunk Low “UCLA”

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label is also making preparations for the next Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” colorway that will be available for purchase from October 25, at 7.30 PM. Interested buyers can buy these colorblocked Dunk Lows from Nike’s online store as well as from a few other retail partners.

This Nike Dunk, which is offered in Varsity Royal, University Gold, and White, seems to have an unofficial moniker due to its similarity to the UCLA Bruins' team colors.

Additionally, they have a Golden State Warriors vibe. The upper is made entirely of leather, with royal blue overlay accents and university gold underlays. A white midsole serves as a unifying element between the hues, and a blue outsole wraps up the design.

These were the five much-awaited October 2022 releases of Nike Dunk Low. You can surely keep an eye out for additional colorways that are expected to hit the sneaker market this month.

