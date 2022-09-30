Where to buy Nike Dunk High Purple/Black colorway? Price and more details explored

Despite offering a variety of shapes, the Swoosh brand never skimps on the highly regarded Nike Dunk line. The low, high, and mid-cut iterations of the silhouette are given a deluge of fresh colorblocking every month for the sneaker community. Most recently, the “Purple/Black” high-top variant of Nike Dunk shoes surfaced on the internet. These stylish pairs feature complete leather construction.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High Purple/Black sneaker edition is preparing for release in the next few weeks. Although the confirmed launch dates of these high-tops are kept under wraps by Nike, these two-toned footwear designs will be sold for $125 per pair. Readers can find them on Nike's online store and partnering retail vendors.

Nike Dunk High emerges in Purple/Black color scheme made with genuine leather

Take a closer look at the new sneakers (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

The Nike Dunk silhouette was primarily designed to be basketball gear for several collegiate teams. Initially, the shoe was sported throughout the competition, which eventually gave rise to the notorious "Be True To Your School" campaign in the 1980s.

Both the Dunk Low and Dunk High models evolved into more lifestyle-oriented designs as time went on. Ever since the silhouette gained momentum, the Swoosh label has constantly worked upon new styles and more enticing colorways for the shoe.

Over the past few weeks, the sneaker market has recorded a slew of fresh iterations of Dunk High shoe featuring “Vachetta Tan,” “Bordeaux,” “Panda,” “Reverse Goldenrod,” and more color schemes. The list of these upcoming Dunk Highs is now joined by the recently teased “Purple/Black” rendition.

A trusted sneaker insider, namely @Yankeekicks, shared an on-foot detailed look at these pairs via its official Instagram account. The first images of the new shoes revealed that they are made using classic leather panels. Both the namesake purple and black are alternately placed all across the upper.

First, the radially aligned perforations appear on the black toe tops for improved breathability. Eyestays, heel tabs, and smooth leather mudguards all sport brilliant purple hues that represent Texas Christian University, while the quarter panels and collar's underlays are given a covert black tint.

Tonal purple lace fasteners climb up to the black mesh tongue flaps, which have purple accents on their lining. Towards the collar end, these tongues are embellished with customary Nike Dunk branding tags.

The Nike Swoosh around midfoot extends all the way to the back heel tab. On the heel counters, a tiny leather tab is placed on the extended swooshes. The inner lining of the kicks is also complete with bold black textiles.

Finalizing the esthetics is a white Dunk midsole that is glued to a purple rubber outer sole unit to match the uppers.

Keep a lookout for the next Nike Dunk High “Purple/Black” rendition that is likely to come out in the next few weeks. With a retail price tag of $125 for each pair, these shoes will be delivered via Nike's online store and select retailers.

Those interested in buying these pairs can register on Nike’s website for timely updates on this upcoming launch.

