Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” Pink shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is celebrating the legendary Nike Air Force 1 silhouette's 40th anniversary by releasing a slew of new colorways of Bruce Kilgore's shoe design. This accomplishment has enabled creatives all over the world to collaborate and create their own distinct iterations of the AF1 that may never be produced again.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro “Color of the Month” Pink colorway is slated to hit the shelves on Sunday, October 6, 2022, at 7.30 PM. These classic white leather sneakers will be sold for $150 per pair.

You can easily find them online from Nike’s SNKRS app as well as from a few other select retail sellers. Resellers like GOAT are also selling these pairs with varying price tags.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” will now offer Pink variant after blue and red

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple White," "University Red," and "University Blue" variants were released as part of the brand's Color of the Month collection in previous months of 2022. Nike will now offer the shoe in "Pink" as the latest addition to the collection.

In the 1980s, Baltimore-based sneaker stores Cinderella Shoes, Charley Rudo Sports, and Downtown Locker Room collaborated with the Swoosh to produce the Nike Air Force 1 "Color of the Month" series after the first two stores' footwear buyers, Paul Blinken and Harold Rudo, suggested producing new colours and patterns of the shoe each month in the city.

The description of the upcoming Pink AF1 shoes on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction. That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

The next iteration, like its predecessors, features pink Nike Checks on both sides, as well as the standard white leather construction, with the entire base made of premium white tumbled leathers.

Take a closer look at the pink swoosh of the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

To begin, the perforated white toe tops are surrounded by matching white mudguards. The lace dubrae features tiny embroidered pink swooshes near the toes. The tongue flaps, eyelets, and lace fasteners are all done in white and are right next to the lace dubrae.

A white midsole sits above a gum outer sole unit, highlighting the silhouette's light background. Pink accents can be found on the heel tabs and tongue flaps. The former is stitched with NIKE AIR lettering, while the latter has a branding tag that says "Nike Air Force 1" and "Anniversary Edition."

The shoes come packaged in a vintage Nike box with a cleaning brush labelled "Since '82."

Save the date for an all-new Air Force 1 Low Retro Pink shoe from the brand's "Color of the Month" catalogue, which will be available starting Sunday, October 6, 2022. With a fixed price label of $150, one buy them from the SNKRS app and select retail locations.

