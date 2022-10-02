Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Blue Black Lightning shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike recently teased the new Nike Air Force 1, which is simple yet elegant. These "Blue Black Lightning" shoes will be made entirely of leather. The new low-top variant features a moodier design that is appropriate for the upcoming colder months.

The brand new “Blue Black Lightning” colorway of the Swoosh’s Air Force 1 Low is expected to hit the sneaker world in the next few weeks. These premium black low-top sneakers will be sold for $110 per pair. You can buy them in men’s sizes from the online locations of the SNKRS app as well as a few other affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will now be available in Blue Black Lightning colorway with teal swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Force 1 Low Blue Black Lightning sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-shoe company is showing no signs of slowing down, when it comes to its legendary Air Force 1 silhouette. Since Air Force 1's 40th anniversary this year, it has released some of the most unique colorways we've ever seen, including "LA Flea," “NOLA,” “H-Town,” and “We are Familia,” to name a few.

With releases like the new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black Blue Lightning," the Swoosh appears to be calming things down as we approach Fall and Winter.

The origin of Nike Air Force 1 silhouette on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

While the majority of the uppers are made of high-quality black tumbled leathers, teal blue and silver knocks add to the appeal of these footwear designs. To begin, the toe caps' radially arranged perforations are surrounded by matching black mudguards.

These toes are complemented by black eyelets that surround the black tongue flaps emblazoned with Nike Air Force 1 branding tags. These accents are flawlessly executed in silver metallic finishes.

A blue lightning bolt runs along the lateral and medial sides of the Swoosh logos, and it is joined by a smaller, silvery grey counterpart that is stitched right next to it.

The silver overlays on the black heel counters on the back sides contrast with the Nike Air swoosh markings on top. The inner linings are also finished in similar black textiles and have matching insoles. These insoles are distinguished by the silver Nike Air swoosh branding prints. The sneaker designs are completed by Air unit-infused midsoles that are highlighted with silver touches near the heel counters.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Air Force 1 Low "Blue Black Lightning" release, which is expected to be released in the coming weeks. These $110 limited edition pairs will be available through the SNKRS app and other partnering retailers. Keep an eye on the Swoosh label's official website for the AF1 Lows' official release dates.

