no-brainer* x Nike Dunk Low Bumblebee sneakers? Everything we know so far

The sneaker customizer, no-brainer* is back with another concept of the Nike silhouette. This time, the sneaker designer is reimagining the Dunk Low silhouette in a Bumblebee colorway, which is inspired by the Volkswagen Beetle car seen in the 2018 Transformers series, Bumblebee.

The 2018 science action film Bumblebee was released as part of the Transformers series. Bumblebee, the Autobot, was disguised as a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in the film. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the sneaker customizer no-brainer* revealed the latest concept silhouette on its official Instagram handle.

More about the newly revealed no-brainer* x Nike Dunk Low Bumblebee sneakers inspired by the Volkswagen Beetle

Newly revealed no-brainer* x Nike Dunk Low Bumblebee sneakers inspired by the Volkswagen Beetle (Image via @nobrainer.psd / Instagram)

Following the release of the widely popular conceptual pair inspired by the Toyoto AE6 Trueno in Initial D, dubbed the Fujiwara Tofu Shop, the no-brainer* sneaker customizer has expanded its efforts by creating a number of automotive-inspired Nike footwear silhouettes and concepts.

Since then, the creations of the sneaker customizer have drawn inspiration from the Japanese Bosozoku motorcycle culture, Tyler, The Creator's pink Call Me If You Get Lost car, custom low riders, the Suzuki Ninja from A Moment of Romance, and now, the Volkswagen Beetle from the Bumblebee.

In comparison to the previously revealed decal-heavy makeovers and concepts, the new pair has a minimalistic, worn-out appearance. The latest Dunk low makeover from the sneaker customizer features a faded yellow hue on the majority of the upper.

The faded yellow look is broken up with silver, white, and black hits. The leather upper has a faded yellow base that contrasts with the worn-out golden yellow overlays attached to the toeboxes, heel tabs, and mid-foot.

The yellow color is carried through to the nylon tongues. The sneakers, which have a distressed appearance with sand streaks, highlight the true aesthetics of the Transformer film Bumblebee, in which the titular character transforms into the yellow desert buggy.

Another color is added to the mix in the form of a silverish white, which emphasises the lateral swooshes. The iconic Autobot logo is printed over the heel counters to complete the shoe design.

The Autobot logo, which was originally designed by Wayne Molinare is based on the toys from the Transformers Generation 1 toyline. The logo is a simple and heavily stylized version of the face of Prowl.

Sandy, pre-worn white midsoles contrast with black rubber outsoles to complete the look. More designs like this can be found on the no-brainerofficial * Instagram account, nobrainer. psd.

The newly revealed conceptual Nike Dunk Low Bumblebee has recieved more than 10k likes in less than two days.

In other news, the previously revealed no-brainer* x Nike Dunk low - Fujiwara Tofu Shop - was the most popular with the audience, with over 140k likes at the time of writing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal