Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “TSU Tigers” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike's design team has created another new variant of its most popular Nike Dunk Low silhouette. The new iteration will be dressed in the color palette of Tennessee State University’s (TSU) Tigers athletic team. Made with premium leather, these footwear designs will feature White/Purple Comet-Team Scarlet hues all over.

The upcoming “TSU Tigers” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette is set to launch on October 7, 2022. These brilliantly executed Dunk Lows will be sold for $120 per pair. Interested buyers can buy these sneakers from online retailers like ROOTED.

You can also enter the raffle draws for these limited edition pairs on the official website of the aforementioned retailer. It is important to note that this draw ends on October 7, at 10 pm CST. A wider release of these shoes is also expected later this year.

Nike Dunk Low “TSU Tigers” shoes will arrive with red, blue, and yellow overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the years, the silhouette that was first released in 1985, has evolved into a staple component of streetwear footwear. Due to the popularity of Peter Moore's Nike Dunk Low, Nike has produced several variations of the shoe. For the fall season of 2022, the silhouette will sport the color palette of the TSU Tigers.

For the uninitiated, Tennessee State University (TSU) is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The university promotes the Tennessee State Tigers as well as the Lady Tigers as its collegiate athletic teams. The Tigers' athletic department participates in NCAA Division I, and is a part of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC).

The Tigerbelles is another name for the women's track squad. Tennessee State is among three HBCUs competing in Division I and is a participant in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The new Dunk Low combines pops of red, white, blue, black, and yellow to represent the TSU Tigers' team color scheme. The uppers of these vibrant shoes feature complete leather construction and rich black leather panels are employed for the underlays.

First, the radially aligned perforations on the black leather toe tops are bordered with red counterparts. These black tones climb up to form tongue flaps. Towards the top, these tongues are outlined in blue fabric, which are also used to make the eyelets.

The eyelets are held together by a pair of flat white lace fasteners. Wearers can easily switch over to different styles, as an extra set of laces will be delivered with these low-tops. These tiger-striped laces will represent the school's mascot. Yellow tiger branding tags are also noticeable in the tongue areas.

The inner linings are finished with similar blue fabric. These blue sockliners are coupled with the tiger striped insoles. These insoles are printed with bold "Tiger Pride" lettering in white.

The white Nike Swoosh, which runs along the midfoot, extends backwards towards the yellow heel tab with red embroidery that reads "1912." This marking represents the year of TSU’s formation.

Rounding out the pairs are the crisp white midsoles glued to the blue outer sole units.

Don’t forget to catch these Nike Dunk Low TSU Tigers shoes that will be dropped on October 7. Fashion retailer ROOTED will be selling these pairs with a price label of $120. These shoes will be offered in men’s sizes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far