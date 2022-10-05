Where to buy Air Jordan 11 Midnight Navy shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Michael Jordan's brand debuted multiple women's pairs in the previous months. Now, Air Jordan 11 Retro "Midnight Navy" variant is being added to the list. The new design will feature an ideal balance of velvet and premium nubuck on the uppers.

The women's exclusive "Midnight Navy" colorway of Air Jordan 11 is slated to hit the shelves on November 25, 2022. These navy sneakers will be offered with a price tag of $225 for each pair. If you wish to buy them, visit Nike's online location alongside some other partnering retailers.

Women's exclusive Air Jordan 11 Retro Midnight Navy will arrive in nubuck and velvet makeup

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Brand regularly releases exclusive hues of its widely acclaimed silhouettes. This dates back to the early 2000s when three Air Jordan 11 Retro Lows for ladies and one for girls were released. Since then, this practice has gotten popular, with a steady stream of women's Air Jordan exclusives being released throughout the year.

The Swoosh's flagship label usually gives us its new Air Jordan 11 variants around the holiday season. The brand has made some changes in recent years, including a men's pair and a women's pair in the fall sneaker collection.

Since we will receive the eagerly awaited "Cherry" colorway of AJ11 in December, the brand will also offer a new "Midnight Navy" iteration a month earlier in November.

The pair borrowed design elements from the 2016 Air Jordan 11 Retro GG "Heiress," introduced in the Night Maroon color scheme. While the previous design featured customary patent leather uppers, the upcoming pairs are dressed in superior nubuck. These navy nubuck underlays are encircled by high-quality velvet textiles.

The velvet mudguard will match the height of the Air Jordan 11 Retro "Animal Instinct," released in 2021. For further detailing, the uppers are accentuated with metallic silver embellishments in place of metallic gold.

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Twitter/@solelinks)

The tongue flaps are also fashioned from similar navy nubuck elements topped with complimenting lace loops. The eyelets are also achieved in blue tones.

The aforementioned silver accents appear on the back heel counters, wrapped half and half in nubuck and velvet fabrics. The upper nubuck area of the heels boasts the NBA legend's jersey number "23" along with the Jumpman logo sitting next to it.

Besides the outer appearance, the sockliner is made using navy-hued textiles. The white midsole is then complimented with the icy blue outsole to form the sole unit.

Mark your calendars for the next WMNS Air Jordan 11 Retro Midnight Navy, which will go on sale in November this year. The initial release date was November 11, which is now pushed to November 25.

It will be available online and in-store at Nike and a few Jordan Brand retailers across the globe. The retail price for the women's sizes will be $225.

You can keep yourself posted on the upcoming design by signing up on Nike's official website.

