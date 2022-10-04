Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Valentine’s Day edition? Price and more details explored 

Nike is getting ready for the following year as 2022 draws to a close. For Valentine's Day, Nike's design team has already crafted an all-new Dunk Low to celebrate all the lovers across the globe. These exclusive low-tops will be clothed in Pale Ivory, Night Maroon, and Chocolate Brown color schemes.

The 2023 Valentine’s Day special edition of Nike Dunk Low will drop sometime around February 14. These exclusive low-tops will be offered with a price tag of $120 for each pair. Those interested in buying these shoes can find them on Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other partnering retail sellers.

Nike Dunk Low Valentine’s Day edition will arrive with Pale Ivory and Night Maroon overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to maximizing any celebration, Nike never fails to awe its fans. The Swoosh label creates special variants each year for various holidays and celebrations, including Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day.

As part of Valentine's Day celebrations, an all-pink Dunk Low variation was presented to the sneaker community in February 2022. For the occasion, the shoe was decorated in frills and tulles. Similarly, in 2023, a fresh Nike Dunk Low will be offered for the romantic day.

We've already seen the initial renderings of Nike's Valentine's Day footwear collection for the next season of love. The celebration pack will include the themed Air More Uptempo, Air Trainer 1, and Dunk Low silhouettes, as revealed by the early images. Colors like Chocolate Brown, Pink, and Pale Ivory are used in the design of all three sneakers.

As we approach closer to the romantic month, we received a detailed look at the footwear pack’s Nike Dunk Low iteration.

The exteriors are completely fashioned from a premium leather panel. Both tumbled and sleek leather components are combined to achieve the shoe design. The base layer is constructed using night maroon leather elements, while the tumbled white leather overlays can be spotted on mudguards, eyestays, and heel counters. These night maroon panels also form the toe tops, finished with radially aligned perforations.

Take a closer look at the heel tabs of the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

The tongue flaps are emblazoned with soft pink Nike branding tags. Both the lace sets and tongue flaps are further accomplished in the matching colors.

The plush sockliner and insole also chose a maroon finish. These insoles are stamped with soft pink Nike swoosh branding accents. The back heels add more pink accents to the shoe. These heel tabs are embroidered with white Nike lettering.

Finalizing the esthetics are light ivory midsoles that are glued to the night maroon rubber outer sole units to match the rest.

Keep a watchful eye on these Nike Dunk Low Valentine's Day shoes that will go on sale sometime around February 2023. The online and physical locations of Nike and other select retail chains will sell them alongside the SNKRS app. With a fixed price tag of $120, the sneakers will be offered in men’s sizes.

If you’re interested in purchasing them, signing up to Nike’s official website will keep you posted with the official release date and more details on the arriving pairs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far