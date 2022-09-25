Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo “Thank You, Wilson” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Beaverton-based swoosh label is preparing to release the Nike Air More Uptempo "Thank You, Wilson." This shoe is named after its designer, Wilson Smith, and will be available in white with pink-purple gradient overlays.

The Swoosh’s upcoming Air More Uptempo “Thank You, Wilson” rendition is all set to rock the sneaker world on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Interested shoppers can find these pairs in full family sizes. While the adult pairs are marked at $175, the big kids and little kids sneakers will cost you $140 and $100, respectively.

These limited-edition shoes will be sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail partners.

Nike Air More Uptempo “Thank You, Wilson” shoes pays homage to its designer Wilson Smith

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Air More Uptempo Thank You Wilson sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air More Uptempo, which Scottie Pippen endorsed, is one of the most anticipated shoes for 2022. Although the model is already popular, Gen Z sneakerheads are so taken with its retro look and bulky shape that the 1996 basketball shoe is quickly selling out at retailers worldwide. Having said that, the Nike Air More Uptempo "Thank You, Wilson," will be available in full family sizes.

Smith has blazed the trail with his larger-than-life charisma and positivity, designing items for some of Nike's most famous athletes while also paving the way for the next generation of Black designers. This shoe pays homage to his journey and daring style by emulating one of his first Uptempo designs, specifically the meshed upper that resembles previous popular iterations.

The sentence on the insole, "...in humility count others more significant than yourselves," sums up Smith's pioneering efforts and describes how passionate he is about mentoring, teaching, and giving back.

The glow-in-the-dark is the most attractive feature of these upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The description of the upcoming Air More Uptempo “Thank You, Wilson” shoes on the brand’s web page reads:

“Be the star of your own sci-fi. This reimagining of the Air More Uptempo '96 celebrates Wilson Smith III—the first Black designer in the footwear industry—and his love of space age TV. Stepping into the otherworldly sunset of a futuristic city, the gradient upper carries you to the far reaches of time while the oversized graffiti-styled graphics bring a starlit shimmer with their reflective accents. Ready for lift-off?"

The sneaker's upper is made of a clean sail material, while the toe box, heel, and iconic "AIR" labelling are all made of soft leather. The midsole is made of a thick Air unit with visible bubbles beneath it for comfort on and off the court. The phrase "Thank You, Wilson" appears at the ripstop base.

The shoes' color scheme, which transitions from pink at the bottom to pale lavender at the top, is perfect for spring and summer.

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Air More Uptempo “Thank You, Wilson” sneaker design. These soft-hued pairs will be sold by Nike SNKRS online stores and other affiliated sellers on Friday, October 21, 2022. Prices for these shoes range from $175 to $100 depending on size.

