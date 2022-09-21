Where to buy Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 footwear pack? Everything we know so far 

The Boston-bred sneaker genius New Balance is building on its partnership with Chicago-based renowned designer Joe Freshgoods for a fresh take on its popular 993 sneaker design. Dubbed “Performance Art,” the new collection will introduce three fresh colorways with summery vibes.

The upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 “Performance Art” sneaker edition is expected to be released in the next few weeks. Although the release dates and pricing details are being kept under wraps by both labels, buyers will be able to purchase these pairs from NB and other affiliated sellers following their release.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 sneaker edition offers three variants with suede overlays

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Joe Freshgoods, a Chicago-based franchise, focuses on portraying the city where it was founded. Joe Freshgoods, like Salehe Bembury, has made a name for himself as a distinctive footwear designer as a result of his long association with New Balance.

Joe and NB previously collaborated on the 992 "No Emotions Are Emotions" project, the 990v3 "Outside Voices" variant, and the 90/60 "Inside Voices." The widely admired duo is focusing their efforts on the popular 993 silhouette for their recent Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

The designer recently teased his upcoming collection on Instagram. According to the first look of the footwear pack, the trio's colorways are all wrapped in suede overlays, with lighter suedes combined with darker tones to achieve the design of these pairs.

Each version has a gray mesh foundation and soft coral shoe laces, allowing the pastel suede overlays to take centre stage. Suede mudguards surround the toe areas, which have mesh underlays. All variants' uppers are finished with cream-toned lace loops.

All of the variants have hanging tags that read, "Performance art meant to last." The three colorways are available in summer-friendly pink, green, and blue color palettes. The signature N-logo appears in white on the uppers' lateral sides. Furthermore, the midsoles of each pair have a muted cream touch, giving them a worn and rough appearance. Finally, darker tones are added to the underside of the outer sole units.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance footwear pack, which should be available soon. Get these pairs from New Balance's and a few other retailers' online stores.

More about the designer Joe Freshgoods

Joe "Freshgoods" Robinson began his career at Leaders 1345, a Hyde Park streetwear store, where he collaborated with Terrell "Rello" Jones for many years. FreshGoods learned about high street and youth culture there. He started making his own clothes and behind the counter sold a small line of T-shirts and crewnecks.

Their coworker at Leaders assisted the two in developing their own businesses, Rello's VITA and Freshgoods' Dope Boy Magic, which was later renamed Don't Be Mad. With the help of his group of Chicago natives, Robinson has been successful in transforming both Fat Tiger and Joe Freshgoods into cult-favorite streetwear brands.

Joe rose to prominence as an artist over time for his original ideas and distinct style, as well as significant collaborative lineups with brands such as Converse, Vans, and New Balance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far