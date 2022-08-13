Where to buy Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs "Cobbler" colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The highly acclaimed footwear designer Salehe Bembury is preparing to launch his fresh take on the beloved Crocs Pollex Clogs as part of his ongoing partnership with the foam clogs genius. Under his second drop with Crocs, the designer will offer a "Cobbler" variation from his freshly produced color options.

The upcoming Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs "Cobbler" colorway is slated to hit the stores on August 18, 2022, at 12.00 pm EDT. Readers can grab these pairs via the online store of the designer's label, Spunge. They will be offered for $85 per pair. Sign up to Spunge and Crocs' official websites for more details.

Salehe Bembury releases new Cobbler colorway of Crocs Pollex Clogs

Take a closer look at the impending Crocs Pollex clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

The American shoe designer Salehe Bembury is renowned for his opulent streetwear approach. Currently, the designer oversees Versace's men's footwear as vice president. Previously, he had created designs for names like Cole Haan and Yeezy Gap.

Over the past few years, Bembury has risen to prominence with his trailblazing creations and collaborative efforts with brands like New Balance and Crocs.

The designer is now renewing his ongoing collaboration with Crocs, just days after releasing three Vault by Vans Authentic colorways under his own label Spunge. For the uninitiated, Salehe debuted three "Crocodile," "Stratus," and "Urchin" colorways in May this year.

Subsequently, Salehe teased another Kuwata colorway of his Pollex clogs that thrilled the footwear market. Finally, the designer is preparing for the official launch of the "Cobbler" edition later this month under his second footwear lineup with Crocs.

Like his previous versions, the new clogs are adorned with Bembury's quirky fingerprint patterns. The fresh collab of the two partners is mentioned on Crocs' official website as,

“The Crocs Pollex Clog is back again. Featuring an eye-catching new mold created by innovative designer Salehe Bembury, this shoe works for wherever you are headed.”

Its name is probably a tribute to the famous peach cobbler treat, indicated by its tonal and vibrant color palette. This new model, like its predecessors, is molded with prominent grooves across the footwear to carry the idea of its distinctive fingerprints. In addition, the forefoot area possesses asymmetrical perforations for improved airflow.

Most of the shoe seems to be in a vibrant orange color, but a few molds on the toe tip and tread and the heel straps juxtapose with a somewhat darker tone. The heel straps' buttons are also etched with "Salehe Bembury" and "Crocs" letterings. This lettering is more prominent on the rear side of the heel straps.

Rounding out the footwear pieces are the insoles that bear the markings of the two partners engaged in this endeavor.

They call these innovative designs as,

“A utilitarian exploration of form & function…”

Those willing to buy the upcoming Crocs Pollex Clogs can stay in the loop by signing up on the clog label's official website. Although more colorways are expected soon, the Cobbler iteration will be available from August 18. Catch them on Spunge's website for a presumed price tag of $85.

Edited by Sayati Das