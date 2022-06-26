Where to buy Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2? Price, release date, and more explored

American footwear designer Salehe Bembury is continuing his partnership with Massachusetts-based Footwear giant, New Balance. The designer took to Instagram to share a picture of his upcoming collaborative project for a reiteration of the NB 990V2 sneakers.

Although the shoe was given a first look by the shoe designer himself, no further information regarding the shoe's release, its price, and date has been shared by the label yet. However, sneaker leaker pages detect the shoe to see the light of day soon on the official e-commerce site of New Balance, just like other past releases from the dynamic duo.

More about the first-look of Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 sneakers

The shoe designer Salehe Bembury, who shared the first look (Image via @salehebembury / Instagram)

In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Salehe Bembury took a few minutes during his busy schedule to tease the first look of the upcoming NB990V2 sneakers on Instagram. He shared a solo diagonal angle pic of the sneakers, which seemed to be dressed in a bold and bright style.

The image shows that the Salehe Bembury x NB 990v2 will be constructed out of breathable mesh uppers accented with a premium hairy suede material dressed as overlays, which are seen over at the heel counters, forefoot, and quarter panels. Chenille felt-like textured material dresses the iconic "N" logo, while the rubber outsoles finish the construction.

Despite the unique construction and a mix of materials, the mash-up of colors steals the show for the collaborative sneakers. A mash-up of colors, a characteristic often found in Bembury name collaborations, is seen throughout the sneakers.

The sneakers are made dressed in a multi-colored, vibrant palette that appear somewhat floral-esque. Most notably, the shaggy suede uppers' overlays are dressed in a dusty light pink hue, which contrasts boldly with the coral-like orange hue that comes along in the mesh underlays.

The orange hues are further accentuated over the midsole and custom-hangtag.

A better mash-up of colors is made with the addition of purple shade, which highlights the chenille felt-textured "N" insignia, overlay trim on the toe boxes, and the "990" lettering branding, which appears embroidered atop the tongue tags.

Breaking up the look is a a feature of Bembury's branding name on the ankle collars. The coral-like orange hue is last seen over New Balance's ABZORB cushioning in the midsole. The orange hue adds an effect to the rustic paint job, and contrasts well with the burgundy-esque purple outsole cushion treads.

Salehe Bembury has been actively involved with New Balance as the designer went on to craft two new colorways of the 2002R sneakers and many colorways of the 574 Yurt, all of which have proceeded to be sold out and become collector's items. The designer first dropped a collaboration for the New Balance 2002R "Peace Be The Journey" colorways in 2020.

Any release information on the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 collaboration has not been shared by any of the involved parties in the project. The shoes will be released soon in the upcoming weeks on the official e-commerce site of New Balance.

In other news, New Balance is collaborating with PaperBoy Paris and Beams for a limited-edition NB1500 and NB920 sneakers, which were released specially in the physical stores of PaperBoy Paris.

